How to get and use Minecraft Alacrity resource pack

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game that can be modded, thousands of mods, texture/resource packs, and shaders have been released for it. These third-party software add new in-game features, textures, and graphical improvements to the title. Several modders have created texture packs that are inspired by medieval or fantasy games, one of which is called Alacrity.

Alacrity is a relatively new texture pack that completely changes how Minecraft looks and feels. Here is a short guide on how you can install and play around with the texture pack.

Steps to get and use Alacrity resource pack for Minecraft

1) Find the Alacrity resource pack on CurseForge or Modrinth

The Alacrity texture pack can be downloaded from either CurseForge or Modrinth (Image via CurseForge || Modrinth)

CurseForge and Modrinth are the two most popular websites where Minecraft mods, texture packs, and shaders can be found. You can go to either of the two websites and search for Alacrity under resource packs.

Since it is a relatively popular pack, you should find it fairly quickly. You can open its product page and read about the pack a bit before downloading it.

Head to the files or versions section and download the latest version of the pack, which currently is update 30.

Though the page says that it is only compatible till 1.21.3, you can still run the resource pack in Minecraft 1.21.4 and beyond. The only catch with these packs is that any new block or mob that is added in subsequent updates will have vanilla textures. Apart from that, all other blocks, items, and mobs will have new textures from the pack.

2) Copy-paste the Alacrity texture pack in Minecraft's game directory

Copy and paste the texture pack into Minecraft's directory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

After downloading the texture pack, you will notice that it is a zip file. You do not need to extract files from this zip file, you must simply copy-paste it in the 'resourcepacks' folder in Minecraft Java Edition's root folder.

The root folder can be found in: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. In the main folder, you can find the resource pack folder.

3) Open the game and activate the Alacrity resource pack

The Alacrity texture pack can be activated from the game itself (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

After placing the resource pack in the game's folder, you can simply go ahead and open the game from the official launcher.

Once the game opens, head to settings and select the resource packs tab. In the resource pack settings, you will find a list of all the packs that are available on the left and the ones that are active on the right.

Simply hover on the Alacrity resource pack and press the play button that appears over the pack's square icon. Once done, the game will take a few seconds to load, after which the pack will be active.

You can simply exit out of the settings, load up a world, and enjoy the game with brand new textures.

