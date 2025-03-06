Minecraft Live 2025 countdown: How long until the livestream?

Mojang Studios recently announced that they will be hosting 2025's first Minecraft Live event very soon. The developers released an announcement trailer where they animated various mobs dancing to an upbeat tune. At the end of it, they straightaway revealed the date and time of the live event and how players can tune in to watch it.

This article provides the countdown timer for when Minecraft Live begins, as well as other details about the event.

Countdown timer and other details about the first Minecraft Live of 2025

Date and countdown timer for Minecraft Live 2025

Minecraft Live 2025 will be held on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET. This means that the event is almost two weeks from now.

Here is the countdown timer for Minecraft Live 2025:

The event can be watched on Minecraft's official YouTube channel or on their official website.

Why Minecraft Live 2025 is being held so early?

Mojang explained how they are changing their development cycle and how they will showcase their updates in the future (Image via Mojang Studios)

Those who have been following Minecraft Live events for quite some time might be confused as to why Mojang is conducting this year's event so early.

The reason for this schedule change is that they have tweaked their development cycle since September 2024. In a blog post, they announced that they will release smaller game drops more frequently throughout the year. Because of these frequent game drops, they had to divide Minecraft Live into two parts to cover all the details of their development.

Hence, one Minecraft Live will take place early in 2025, and the other will take place in the latter half.

What can be expected from the first Minecraft Live of 2025?

Minecraft Live 2025 could announce future game drops (Image via YouTube || Mojang Studios)

In the trailer, Mojang clearly mentioned the two main topics they will be discussing in the upcoming game drop. They were "new game drops" and "exclusive movie content".

What's interesting is that they mentioned "drops," which can mean that they will announce the upcoming game drop's name and then also give a sneak peek into the next to next game drop, as well. The live event can pack exciting news for fans since no one has any idea what Mojang is cooking for the next to next game drop.

Furthermore, Mojang's primary focus might be on their upcoming live-action film named A Minecraft Movie. Hence, the live event could have a major chunk of content where Mojang shows exclusive scenes from the film, which releases on April 4, 2025.

