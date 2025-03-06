Why is Minecraft Live 2025 happening earlier than expected?

Mojang recently released the first Minecraft Live of 2025. This is the studio's annual event where it celebrate its titles and the community, and talk about what's new in store. Previously, Mojang conducted one of these live events every year during the fall season. This time, however, it's being held much earlier than expected.

The reason is that the game company has massively changed its development and announcement cycles since last year. Read on to know more.

Why Minecraft Live 2025 is taking place earlier than expected

Mojang will host two Minecraft Live events

In September 2024, Mojang published a piece explaining how it will chang its development cycle for Minecraft in the future. In this statement, the studio mentioned it will conduct two Minecraft Live events every year to talk about all the new updates and news about the sandbox.

This was massive news since, for many years, Mojang always conducted only one live event in a year, which usually occurred between September and November.

Although the studio didn't host two live events in 2024, it planned to do so in 2025. Hence, we are getting this year's first live event so early. A second Minecraft Live event will be hosted in late 2025, around the time previous ones were conducted.

Mojang is planning to release several game drops in a year

Mojang needs two live events to cover all the game drops they will be releasing. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major reason the Minecraft Live event is being held so early in 2025 is that Mojang will release many game drops this year. In the development cycle change article, Mojang officially stated it will release lots of smaller updates to Minecraft in the form of game drops. Since these game drops will be smaller in size, they can be pushed much faster and frequently.

In a year, there can be four to five game drops. Hence, to announce and discuss each and every game drop, Mojang decided to conduct Minecraft Live events bi-annually. The two events will give enough time to talk about every game drop the studio is working on for a particular year.

