Minecraft snapshot 25w10a patch notes: New menu panorama, tntExplodes game rule, and more

Mojang has released a brand-new snapshot for Minecraft: Java Edition, featuring a new menu background, a Bedrock-exclusive game rule, changes to sheep and cacti, and several technical features and bug fixes.

The upcoming Java update is set to introduce some interesting Bedrock-exclusive features, such as the inclusion of fallen trees and sheep wool color remaining visible after shearing. Snapshot 25w10a has also brought the tntExplodes game rule to Java Edition. This rule determines whether TNT explodes when activated. Some players may want to disable it to prevent pranks on servers or avoid accidentally triggering TNT in their worlds.

Interested players can find all the features and changes in the Minecraft snapshot 25w10a patch notes below.

Minecraft snapshot 25w10a patch notes: All you need to know

Changes

The Sheep wool texture has been tweaked to remove the stark line at the back

Blocks that are broken by a Piston now play their breaking sound

Updated the menu panorama for the first Game Drop of the year

The textures of Test Blocks and Test Instance Blocks have been updated

Cactus Flowers can now be placed on Farmland

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 70

The Resource Pack version is now 54

Data Pack Version 70

All entities can now store custom data

Unified format and functionality of predicates for components on Entities and Block Entities

New operations for SNBT

Added new tntExplodes Game Rule

Added #flowers item tag - corresponding item tag for the already existing #flowers block tag

Entity Data

Custom data (previously present only on Marker) is now available on all entities

It's exposed as a minecraft:custom_data component, so it can be set by spawning items and matched by predicates

The component is currently stored in a field called data, which will be changed in the future when more proper storage for entity components is introduced

It's stored only if it's non-empty

Entity Predicates

A new optional field has been added to entity predicates: predicates

Its functionality and format is identical to the field predicates on item predicates, but they operate on entity components

When present, predicates will match partial contents of entity components

Block Predicates

New optional fields have been added to block predicates: components and predicates

Their functionality and format are identical to the fields components and predicates on item predicates, but they operate on block entity components (when present)

When present, components will match exact contents of block entity components

When present, predicates will match partial contents of block entity components

SNBT Format

To simplify input of data and macro use, SNBT now also supports following operations:

bool(arg) - converts argment to boolean

if argument is a boolean value, returns value directly

if argument is a number value, returns true if it is non-zero

uuid(str) - converts string representation of UUID to integer array

Implicit infinite float values (like 1e1000) are now rejected

tntExplodes

Game Rule

When false, TNT will not explode and cannot be primed

Default value: true

Resource Pack Version 54

"Global" uniforms may now be defined in any shader, and the game will attempt to fill it

Currently, these are: ModelViewMat, ProjMat, TextureMat, ScreenSize, ColorModulator, Light0_Direction, Light1_Direction, GlintAlpha, FogStart, FogEnd, FogColor, FogShape, LineWidth, GameTime, ModelOffset

The type of the uniform must match what it would normally be, or it'll be undefined behavior

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w10a

MC-269386 - Flow Pottery Sherd is not in the correct spot in the creative inventory

MC-270043 - Reduced armor glint applies to tridents

MC-279920 - Beacons play the deactivation sound every game tick while on the death screen

MC-279967 - Temperate cows have strange mapping/harsh borders because of the leg texture becoming mirrored

MC-279993 - Baby cows' heads are incorrectly positioned

MC-280050 - The mule saddle texture is missing in the Programmer Art resource pack

MC-280061 - Test instance block has flipped lighting direction

MC-280063 - crafting_transmute recipes don't give an output if the output stack has the same count as the stack in the crafting grid

MC-280106 - Cactus flowers cannot be held by endermen

MC-280109 - Leash all frog variants advancement is not deterministic in data generation

MC-280113 - Shears no longer consume durability when used on insta-mined blocks

MC-280143 - Monster spawner and trial spawner tooltip no longer displays the "Interact with Spawn Egg" hint

MC-280159 - New cow model does not match Bedrock Edition

MC-280242 - Not all ambient sounds have been moved to the "Ambient/Environment" category

MC-280244 - Temperate cow model in Java does not have its new horn placement from Bedrock Edition

MC-280285 - Some game events can crash the game when attempting to create vibration resonance with an amethyst block

MC-280315 - Crash when listing suggestions with invalid Unicode escapes

MC-280325 - The player hand flickers in first-person mode

MC-280337 - Slimes freeze the game

MC-280360 - The game stops updating frames while loading chunks

MC-280379 - Frozen screen when entering any UI or after a few minutes of playing

MC-280383 - Items in inventories sometimes do not render

MC-280423 - Block textures flicker randomly

MC-280439 - Values out of bounds for float and double parse successfully in SNBT resulting in storing the value Infinity

The addition of a new menu panorama suggests that the upcoming major Minecraft update is nearly ready for release. In the coming weeks, players can expect Mojang to roll out pre-releases and, eventually, release candidates for the spring update. Since Minecraft snapshot 25w10a includes only a handful of small features and mostly bug fixes and technical changes, it indicates that the spring update is in its final stages — something that happens toward the end of every Minecraft update cycle.

