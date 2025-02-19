6 major features confirmed for Minecraft spring drop 2025

Ever since January 2025, Mojang has been releasing several snapshots and beta/preview versions for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. They introduced various new features in these versions, and fans have had major reactions to some of these.

Ad

Here is a list of some major new features that are confirmed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop in 2025.

Note: This article does not cover all the features. It only focuses on some major ones that received a lot of traction and could continue to do the same.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 6 major features coming to Minecraft's upcoming game drop

1) Farm animal variants

New cold and warm mob variants will arrive soon, two each for pigs, cows, and chickens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

New mob variants will be one of the first major new features of the next game drop. Mojang decided to include two new mob variations for cows, pigs, and chickens. These variants were aptly labeled warm and cold since they will spawn in a variety of biomes with different climates.

Ad

Trending

Warm cows, pigs, and chickens will soon spawn in biomes like Badlands, Savanna, etc., while cold cows, pigs, and chickens will spawn in Taiga, Snowy Taiga, and Windswept Hills, etc.

These warm and cold biomes will also have sheep spawning in specific colors.

2) Firefly bush

Firefly bushes will generate near rivers and in swamps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Firefly bushes are a beautiful vegetation block that grow in Swamp biomes or next to rivers. The presence of fireflies will be indicated by the light particles on the bush itself. When night falls, these bushes will gradually begin to release the light particles of fireflies. Fireflies' light will have a breathing effect on them.

Ad

After not including them as mobs in previous installments, Mojang has finally included the much-desired firefly in the game through this block.

3) Cactus flower

Cactus flower will be a new flower generated in the Desert and Badlands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another decorative block to be added with Minecraft's upcoming game drop is the cactus flower. These will grow on top of cacti in Desert and Badlands biomes only. They can be acquired and utilized by players as decorations and also improve the general look and feel of these desolate biomes.

Ad

Cacti that are more than a block tall have a higher likelihood of producing flowers on them, compared to cacti that are one block tall. They can also be used to extract pink dye and placed in a composter.

4) Wildflower

Wildflowers are half blocks that will generate in Birch Forests and Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another lovely decorative vegetation block that will naturally grow in Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests, and Meadows is wildflowers. These will abundantly be generated in these biomes. Wildflowers will essentially be placed in four stages, on a single glass block, similar to how candles are placed. They can only be set on grass blocks and can be broken with any hand or tool.

Ad

Wildflowers can be used to extract yellow dye and will be ideal for decorating the surfaces surrounding a base or structure.

5) Desert and Badlands ambient sounds

Desert and Badlands will have a distinct sound using the blocks they generate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Mojang chose to incorporate several ambient sounds into Deserts and Badlands through the common blocks that are generated in them. These ambient sounds will soon arrive in Minecraft's upcoming game drop, enhancing the vibe of these barren regions.

Ad

Blocks like sand, red sand, and terracotta were given the sand-rustling noises. Additionally, Mojang included sand wind sounds that are only audible in Deserts and Badlands. Last but not least, if a dead bush is placed on top of two sand, red sand, or terracotta blocks, it will also make a distinct ambient sound.

6) Camels spawning in Deserts

Camels will now spawn everywhere in Deserts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The devs choose to make camels a common creature and spawn them wherever in the Desert biome in the beta and preview versions of Minecraft 1.21.70.23, as well as snapshot 25w07a. This implies that in the next game drop, players will encounter many people wandering about the sandy area. They will significantly improve the appearance and feel of the arid biome since camel spawning will no longer be limited to desert communities.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!