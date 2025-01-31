New immersive ambient sounds in Minecraft Desert and Badlands should extend to the entire Overworld

Minecraft recently added new ambient sounds to certain blocks in Deserts and Badlands, like sand, red sand, and terracotta. These new sounds were part of Minecraft's latest Snapshot 25w05a. Mojang is now testing various new features like new cow and pig variants, falling leaves, leaf litter, wildflowers, desert ambient sounds, and more for its upcoming game drop.

With the addition of ambient sounds in Deserts and Badlands, an argument can be made that more should be added to almost every Overworld biome to further enhance the immersion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Minecraft needs ambient sounds for the entire Overworld, not just Desert and Badlands

Overworld biomes are eerily and unrealistically quiet

Most of the Overworld biomes have no ambient sounds (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players roam around most Overworld biomes, they will notice that there are no ambient sounds in them. The only sound that players will hear is their own footsteps on different blocks, and other mob interactions with the world like sheep eating grass, pigs oinking, chicken footsteps, etc.

Hence, when players stand still with no mobs around or water making any sounds, a biome will feel eerily quiet. The only other sound effect that all biomes have is the in-game music, which occasionally plays at random moments.

Hence, to make Overworld biomes more immersive, every one of them should have unique ambient sounds. For example, almost all Nether biomes have distinct ambient sounds, making them unique and immersive.

Mojang started adding ambient sounds to Overworld with Deserts and Badlands

Desert and Badland ambiance sounds were recently added to a snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Now let's look at how Mojang implemented new ambient sounds. In the Minecraft Snapshot 25w05a and Beta/Preview 1.21.70.20, the developer added ambient sounds to Desert and Badlands biomes, more specifically to certain blocks in that region. These new sounds will feature in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

The sand-rustling sounds were added to blocks like sand, red sand, and even terracotta. These have a chance of playing when a player is surrounded by them on three sides, with an eight-block radius filled with these blocks.

This means that if players are in Deserts, Badlands, or even beaches with large amounts of sand, they will hear this idle sand-rustling sound effect.

Moreover, Mojang has also added sand wind sounds that will play only in Deserts and Badlands. Lastly, it also added dry twig sounds to dead bushes if they are placed on top of two sand, red sand, or terracotta blocks.

These ambient sounds massively enhance these barren biomes. Hence, Mojang can exponentially enhance the Overworld's experience by adding ambient sounds like these to every biome present.

