New Minecraft's firefly bush will satiate players' craving for the ambient mob

Mojang has finally implemented fireflies in Minecraft in the form of particles that emit from a new firefly bush block. This block was released in snapshot 25w05a and will be part of an upcoming game drop along with several more features like cow variants, pig variants, leaf litter, and falling leaves.

An argument can be made that these new firefly bushes will be quite famous in Minecraft when the game drop is released, particularly because of their firefly particles. Even though Mojang hasn't added a dedicated firefly mob, many players might be satisfied with this iteration of the ambient mob.

Note: Parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Firefly's history in Minecraft and how new firefly bushes will satisfy the community's craving for the ambient mob

How were fireflies introduced then canceled for Minecraft

Back in 2021, Mojang introduced fireflies in its annual live event for the 1.19 Wild Update along with new frogs, Swamps, and Mangrove Swamps. These were initially created as an ambient mob that would only spawn in swamp biomes and as a food source for frogs.

However, many people in the game community discussed and let Mojang know that fireflies are poisonous to some species of frogs. After learning this, the developers decided to remove fireflies entirely from the 1.19 Wild Update. They were never added to any snapshot and beta/preview either.

After fireflies was scrapped during development, many players were disappointed they wouldn't see the cute ambient mob. Even years after the update, players continued to talk about the mob and stated they would love to have it in the game sometime in the future.

The modding community even made custom mods to add them as mobs. It was clear that many players in the community badly wanted fireflies.

Fireflies will be added as particles in the upcoming Minecraft game drop

Fireflies will be added as particles coming out of firefly bushes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang was well aware of the playerbase's craving for fireflies and finally decided to add them to Minecraft. However, the catch was that fireflies weren't added as mobs but as simple glowing particles.

In Minecraft snapshot 25w05a for the upcoming game drop, the developers added a new firefly bush block that will generate on the banks of River and Swamp biomes. These firefly bushes will have glowing particles, indicating that fireflies are on them.

During the day, the fireflies will remain in the bush, but at night, they will begin to fly around as particles.

Even though they are only added as particles, many players might be delighted to see fireflies being added to the game in some effect.

The only downside to these fireflies is that they cannot be stored or interacted with by players. However, since fireflies were initially intended as ambient mobs, players might be satisfied to see them as simple particles.

These firefly bushes can be placed on any grass blocks and can greatly increase the ambient effects of an area at night.

