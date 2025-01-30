"we won": Minecraft fans celebrate the return of fireflies after getting canceled three years ago

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/ClingClang29, shared a post on the game's subreddit exclaiming that players have finally won, as Mojang Studios has officially announced the return of fireflies to the blocky world. The user also posted a screenshot that gives details on the firefly bush.

This item will be found in the swamp biome and around rivers. When it’s dark, bright and glowing firefly particles will spawn around the bush.

Firefly bushesh will soon be added to the game (Image via Reddit/ClingClang29)

Excited about the addition, the original poster added the caption “No f***ing way. We won.” Players should note that the developers are not adding a firefly mob to Minecraft. This means that they cannot catch it or breed them. It is more like a plant variant that emits glowing particles.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/ClingClang29 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Reacting to this post, u/Obame_Cube said that a majority of the posters on the PhoenixSC subreddit are about to stop posting there. For those who do not know, this subreddit mostly had rants about the addition of fireflies in the game. Another user named u/SuperBootsthedog added that this item is perfect for their builds.

Comment byu/ClingClang29 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/donqon said that they hope Mojang Studios goes in this direction from now on, making a true “wild update” by adding different sounds, ambiance, and variety in mob and foliage design. They added that going to different biomes should feel fresh.

The original poster replied that the Spring drop seems like developers are taking the same ideas and going with them, which is a great thing for the game. Another user u/hello14235948475 added that this feature is better than having them in just swamps as players can take these bushes anywhere.

Players react to the addition of firefly bush in the game (Image via Reddit)

User u/Hawkterb78 mentioned that they were not complaining about their lack, but it is nice seeing this item finally added to the game. u/presvi said that finally, they won’t have to use jack-o'-lanterns hidden under green carpets to get the same effect.

Minecraft is finally getting better

New cow variants are also coming to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is an ever-evolving game, thanks to the official updates from Mojang Studios. Many ideas for new features come from the community, while others are planned by Mojang but never make it into the game. Fireflies and related items were one of them.

Mojang Studios plans new features based on community feedback, technical possibilities, and the game’s overall vision. However, this does not bode well sometimes, as fans of the game are disappointed with the lack of a proper update that creates an impact.

With the change in update structure and frequent, smaller updates, it seems that Mojang Studios has hit the nail on the right spot. Along with the firefly bush, the game will get two cow variants and ambient sounds for the desert. Recently, they announced new pig variants as well. The blocky world of Minecraft is getting populated, and it is great for the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!