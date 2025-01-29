Minecraft snapshot 25w05a patch notes: New cow variants, firefly bush, and more

2025's first Minecraft game update is shaping up to be an exciting one for fans of mobs and ambiance. In a previous snapshot, Mojang unveiled new pig variants and introduced beautiful ambiance blocks throughout the Overworld. In the latest Minecraft snapshot, 25w05a, Mojang has taken the update to the next level by adding two new cow variants and fireflies.

Many fans might remember how Mojang announced fireflies for The Wild Update but later canceled them. This mob has now returned, but as a block called the firefly bush. Instead of being a tiny two-pixel mob, Mojang has turned fireflies into a block effect for the new firefly bush.

Like pigs, cows now have temperate, warm, and cold variants in Minecraft. Along with the new cow variants, Mojang has also updated the cow model. Other exciting features include new desert ambient sounds, beacon improvements, and various bug fixes.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w05a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w05a patch notes: All you need to know

Added cold and warm variants for the Cow

Added Firefly Bush block

Added Bush block

Added new ambient block sounds for ambient sounds in Desert and Badlands biomes

Cow Variants

New Cow variants have been added, the variant is determined by the biome they spawn in

Temperate variant - The Cow we are all familiar with

Spawns by default where the cold and warm variants do not spawn

Cold variant - A variant that spawns in the following biomes:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Warm variant - A variant that spawns in the following biomes:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

When bred by a player, a baby Cow variant will not be chosen by the current biome, but instead randomly selected from one of the parents' variants

Firefly Bush

The Firefly Bush is found in Swamps and near Rivers

When it's dark, glowing firefly particles appear around the Firefly Bush

Using Bone Meal on a Firefly Bush will spawn another Firefly Bush item

The Firefly Bush emits light level 2

Bush

The Bush is a new type of decorative block that can be found in small patches in the following biomes:

Plains

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

River

Frozen River

Forest

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

The Bush can be used in the Composter

Using Bone Meal on a Bush places a neighbouring Bush next to the Bush if possible

New Ambient Sounds for Desert and Badlands

Sand, Red Sand and Terracotta of any color have a chance of playing ambient sounds when surrounded by any one of them on at least 3 sides 8 blocks away

block.sand.idle can be played in any biome

block.sand.wind only plays when in Desert or Badlands biomes

Dead Bush blocks have a chance of playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks that are any color of Terracotta, Sand or Red Sand blocks in any biome

Changes

The look of the temperate Cow has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout

Landing on Powdered Snow with Leather Boots equipped after falling further than 2.5 blocks will now make entities fall through the snow

Jumping or falling less than 2.5 blocks allows the entity to land on top of the snow like before

Beacons and their beams now render beyond 16 chunks up to the client render distance

To keep it easily visible at large distances, the beam is rendered thicker the further away you are

The beam now renders up to 2048 blocks high, up from 1024

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 65

The Resource Pack version is now 50

Data Pack Versions 65

Commands

Text component arguments in /bossbar, /scoreboard and /team commands are now resolved before use in context of entity held in @s

Tags

Block Tags

Added #plays_ambient_desert_block_sounds - blocks that will play ambient desert block sounds

Damage Type Tags

Renamed #bypasses_blocking back to #bypasses_shield

Cow Variants

Cow variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/cow_variant/<id>.json

This feature is experimental

Fields in file:

model - one of: normal, cold, warm

asset_id - namespaced id for this variant asset, resolves to assets/<namespace>/textures/<path>.png

spawn_conditions - field described in uniform variant selection above

Item Components

Changes to the

blocks_attacks

component

New bypassed_by field - hashtagged damage type tag (optional)

If specified, blocking is bypassed by these damage types

The objects within the damage_reductions list now have a new field:

horizontal_blocking_angle - angle in degrees as a positive float (default: 90)

The maximum angle between the user's facing and the incoming attack for the block to be effective

Resource Pack Version 50

Updated Pig textures

New and updated Cow textures

Added textures for new Firefly Bush block

Added textures for new Bush blocks

Updated Pig textures

Texture pig has been renamed to temperate_pig

New and updated Cow textures and model

Added new textures for Cow variants:

cold_cow

warm_cow

Texture cow has been renamed to temperate_cow

Changed the size of temperate_cow texture

Changed the size of red_mooshroom and brown_mooshroom textures

The temperate Cow has an updated model and texture

Cow models now have a snout

Cow models now have their legs mirrored

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a

MC-108495 - Non-LivingBase entities can be on a team (and show color) but can't be targeted using team=

MC-165711 - Eye of ender hitbox always lags behind the animation

MC-279257 - crafting_transmute recipes don't give output if the resulting item has the same ID as the input item

MC-279280 - windswept_hills is in both the warm and cold variant farm animal biome tags

MC-279315 - Warm pigs do not spawn in windswept savannas

MC-279353 - The minecraft:fall_damage_multiplier attribute doesn't function when riding specific rideable mobs

MC-279390 - Baby zombified piglin helmet clipping

MC-279497 - Structure preview outline breaks for max integer-length sizes

MC-279531 - GameTest entrypoint doesn't report failures to spawn the structure

MC-279534 - Display entities use interpolation duration value for teleport duration

MC-279543 - Neutral Mobs don't attack the player back when attacked under certain conditions

MC-279556 - The "/execute on attacker" command does not target an entity previously targeted by the "/data" command

MC-279577 - Test blocks are restricted to one within a block-based structure

MC-279684 - Shield blocking animation no longer plays when blocking an attack

MC-279685 - Shields no longer consume durability when blocking attacks

MC-279688 - Sprinting is canceled upon flying with elytra

MC-279692 - Instrument component crashes the game

MC-279693 - Summoned lingering potions render as splash potions

MC-279697 - Llamas show a non-interactive saddle slot

MC-279698 - provides_banner_pattern component does not use hash prefix

MC-279760 - Typing an inline definition in the provides_trim_material component crashes the game

MC-279857 - Piglins summoned by the /summon command do not pick up gold items

Minecraft snapshot 25w05a is available to download on the official Minecraft launcher. You can download the latest snapshot and create a new world to discover the features added in snapshot 25w05a.

