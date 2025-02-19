Minecraft fans want water lily flowers after Mojang adds cactus flowers to the game

Minecraft is currently on a roll. The developers have been releasing new content, such as mob variants and ambiance improvements, and it seems that there is more to come. The game has new variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. Players also got the firefly bush plant that adds the glowing particle effect, something that was demanded for years. But there are still more items that the game should RECEIVE, and players are ready with their ideas.

Ad

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/NautySan shared an image on the subreddit of the game with a caption asking Mojang Studios to add a water lily flower in the blocky world. This post comes after the announcement of the cactus flower that will soon be added. Water lilies have had little to no purpose, and getting a unique flower would make this item more interesting.

Ad

Trending

Comment byu/NautySan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post and idea, user u/0zzy82 said that water lily flowers and cattail plants would be monumental for the swamp biome. The swamp has been quite empty for most of the time. The addition of the bogged mob was a positive change, but it needs more flora to make it worth exploring.

Comment byu/NautySan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another user named u/MonkeysxMoo35 replied to the comment saying that cattails should not be exclusive to swamps. Instead, they should be available on rivers and lakes as well.

User u/Important_Try8430 agreed that they would love to have the lotus flower in the game, as well as cattails. They added that surface moss or algae that floats on the water would also be a cool addition.

Redditors react to the concept of lotus flower in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios/NautySan/Mojang Studios)

User u/_IAlwaysLie replied saying that pond scum would be a great idea if it was just a biome shader like the grass color. The original commenter replied that Mojang Studios could even be re-textured frog spawn and that would be enough to make them happy.

Ad

Another user named u/Taran966 added that duckweed would also work as it could look a little bit like leaf litter but greener, and found floating on water. Frogs, tadpoles, and axolotl love to swim around duckweed as it provides them with shelter. They added that bone mealing this item would make it spread, and chickens would follow players who were holding duckweed.

Concept items for Minecraft updates

Chickens variants have been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often come up with creative ideas for new items, blocks, and mobs that could be added to the game. These ideas are then shared in community forums such as Reddit, and some are even submitted to the official feedback website of the game.

Ad

The ideas range from new mobs, flowers, and even blocks. For example, new types of wood, decorative items, and even functional items are usually at the top of the list. Mobs are one of the most exciting parts of the blocky world, and players frequently come up with ideas for new creatures.

Despite a lot of animals in the game, including eight new wolf variants, the vast world still feels empty. There is a lot of room for new animals. Be it passive mobs or hostile ones, anything that makes exploration and combat more fun is a welcome addition.

Ad

With the recent game drops, it seems that Mojang Studios is finally focusing on making the overworld more diverse. For years the biomes have been empty with just a handful of mobs and plant types. With the addition of a new biome called the Pale Garden, the developers are taking the game in the right direction.

It would be interesting to see what the next update brings, and what other plans Mojang Studios have for Minecraft. Perhaps they might work on the end dimension and make it more interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!