"Overengineered and absolutely beautiful.": Minecraft fans amazed by complicated sand door

Minecraft has numerous items that allow players to build almost anything. Redstone is one such item that can be surprisingly complicated and powerful at the same time. Talented builders have used this item to make automated farms, doors, and even computers. But what happens when someone uses a complex plan for something straightforward?

A Minecraft player and Redditor, u/popcorntre, shared a video on the subreddit of the game showing an over-engineered automatic door build that uses sand blocks as the main material. While using something like sand for making a door might sound bizarre, the clip shows how the sand blocks retract into the platform, and then return to their original position to form a door.

Reacting to the build and the effort that went into making this structure, user u/Least-Theory-781 wrote:

"Overengineered and absolutely beautiful."

The user also asked the original poster for a tutorial. User u/velofille doubled up on the need for a tutorial, despite already having an idea of how the build works.

User u/GoodForADyslexic asked the original poster to use gray concrete powder instead of sand so that the build with the base. Dry concrete and sand blocks behave very similarly.

User u/Brognar_ found this build "awesome." User u/FlyWereAble wondered if making a pattern with the falling blocks would cause it to stay consistent or get shuffled in the mixing process.

Players asked the original poster about the details of the build and suggested some ideas (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/popcorntre)

The original poster replied by saying that currently, the design would mix up the patterns because some sand blocks are already kept underground as a buffer. That said, according to the OP, it would not be too difficult to make something to retain the pattern.

The user added they would be working on it in the next five years. Another user named u/GnomesAteMyNephew wrote that they wanted to try the build.

Redditors found the Minecraft build to be amazing, especially the falling sand effect (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/popcorntre)

User u/JelielM said that their jaws dropped when they saw this video. User u/_Mooseli_ added that they had the same experience, especially when the sand blocks started to fall into place.

Many players wanted to know how the mechanism works (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/popcorntre)

User u/salmonman223 mentioned that they wanted to see how the entire machine operated.

Redstone items in Minecraft are incredible

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players use redstone to build machines that sometimes feel out of the blocky world. This item is a game element that works like electrical wiring. It allows players to create circuits, switches, and mechanisms that perform actions without manual input.

There are other items that are required to make complex machines. These components include redstone torches, repeaters, comparators, pistons, dispensers, and observers. Each component has a specific function. For example, redstone torches provide power, repeaters extend signals, and pistons move blocks.

Builders have made amazing machines using redstone in the game. Automatic farms, doors, sorting machines, and so on are some examples. Item sorting systems allow players to organize resources efficiently. Players use hoppers, water streams, and redstone comparators to filter and store items in separate chests.

Some players build computing systems and logic gates. Other complex ones include working displays and powerful computers that can run simple programs and games.

