Minecraft concrete guide: Recipe, uses, and more

Concrete powder in Minecraft is one of the game's most interesting construction blocks. While concrete should be used to make structures such as houses, players mostly choose wood or cobblestone. So, to shed some more light on crafting and using concrete in Minecraft, we have constructed a detailed guide on the concrete block.

This article contains the uses of concrete powder, the difference between concrete powder and concrete block, and the recipe to make both.

Minecraft concrete powder recipe

Ingredients to make concrete powder (Image via Mojang Studios)

The use of concrete is not too widespread amongst Minecraft players because it is slightly more complicated than other construction blocks.

Wooden blocks can be made by just breaking down trees. Cobblestone can be acquired by mining the abundant stone. Making concrete, however, requires three different materials; sand, gravel, and dye. This automatically makes crafting concrete powder a bit difficult, especially in bulk.

That said, here's how to make concrete powder:

Players need four gravel blocks, one dye block of any color, and four sand blocks. Note that red sand will not work in this recipe.

Once all the items are present, add them to the crafting table and make concrete. The order of placing the ingredients does not matter.

Crafting concrete powder (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once concrete powder is made, it might surprise a lot of players as it works like sand. It needs a block under it to sit on as concrete powder is affected by gravity. To use concrete powder like a proper block, it has to be turned into concrete blocks. Here’s how to do it.

How to make concrete blocks in Minecraft

Making concrete block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Concrete powder in Minecraft, just like real concrete powder, does not set automatically. This means that it is affected by gravity and placing it without a supporting block below will make it fall, just like sand or gravel. This is because the concrete powder is just gravel and sand powder with some dye in it.

To turn concrete powder into a concrete block, add water to it. This will set the powder and make it solid, just like how concrete works in real life.

What makes concrete different from other blocks is its texture and the ability to color it whatever the player wants it to have. While glass, terracotta, and wool are all colored blocks that can be used for decoration, they all come with some shortcomings. Wool is flammable, terracotta is not easily available, and glass is transparent. Concrete, meanwhile, has the perfect smooth texture, is cheaper to make, and is strong as well.