Minecraft snapshot 25w07a patch notes: Sheep spawning changes, new cartographer and wandering trader trades, and more

Albeit one day later than expected, Minecraft snapshot 25w07a has finally arrived. This Java Edition snapshot introduces a new sheep spawning system, new map trades for the cartographer villager, useful and cheaper wandering trader trades, and more.

While fans were hoping for new sheep variants, the chances were low to begin with, as there are already many varieties of colored sheep in Minecraft. Mojang has now decided to set special rules for spawning colored sheep. Similar to cow, pig, and chicken variants, the color of sheep now depends on the biome's climate.

Aside from the sheep changes, the cartographer and wandering trader have received brand-new trades. There are plenty of other changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w07a, such as camels spawning naturally in deserts, bundles being available in villages, and more.

Minecraft snapshot 25w07a patch notes: All you need to know

New Features

Farm Animal variants

Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes

Sheep have updated rules for which color of wool they have based on which biome they spawn in:

Temperate Biomes: (these colors are unchanged from current behavior)

Common sheep color is white.

Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray, and brown.

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.

Cold biomes:

Common Sheep color is black.

Uncommon Sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan.

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.

Warm Biomes:

Common Sheep color is brown.

Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange, and red.

There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.

Changes

A Bush only drops when broken with Shears or a Silk Touch tool and is replaceable when building.

The look of both Mooshroom variants has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout.

Ambient block sounds in Desert, Badlands, and Pale Garden, which are only used for ambiance have been moved from "Blocks" to "Ambient/Environment" category.

Cartographer and Wandering Trader has tweaks to their trades.

Camels now spawn in Deserts.

Bundles can now be found in some of the chests in villages.

The breaking sound for grass sound type has been lowered affecting all blocks using this sound.

Cartographer and Wandering Trader Trade Rebalance

Cartographer Trades

Cartographers now sell seven new maps each pointing to a different village or other structures in a different biome. These maps can help players who want to quickly find a specific location

Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners.

Some prices and quantities have also been adjusted.

Wandering Trader Trades

The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and a larger amount of stock for many items

They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it's possible to get some emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey even if you don't feel like buying anything.

The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:

Water Bottle

Water Bucket

Milk Bucket

Fermented Spider Eye

Baked Potato

Hay Bale

Wandering Traders now have a chance to sell these items (in addition to their previous trades):

Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)

Enchanted Iron Pickaxe

Potion of Invisibility

Sound for Leaf Litter and Grass

Lowered volume in sound files for Leaf Litter (break, step, place).

Lowered volume in sound files for grass sound type, affecting all blocks using this (dig).

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 67.

The Resource Pack version is now 52.

Data Pack Version 67

Changed so that stepping_on entity predicate can only evaluate to true if the entity is on ground.

Tags

Block Tags

Added #camels_spawnable_on - blocks that Camels can spawn on

Structure Tags

Added #on_savanna_village_maps - structures that can appear on Savanna Village Maps

Added #on_desert_village_maps - structures that can appear on Desert Village Maps

Added #on_plains_village_maps - structures that can appear on Plains Village Maps

Added #on_taiga_village_maps - structures that can appear on Taiga Village Maps

Added #on_snowy_village_maps - structures that can appear on Snowy Village Maps

Added #on_swamp_explorer_maps - structures that can appear on Swamp Explorer Maps

Added #on_jungle_explorer_maps - structures that can appear on Jungle Explorer Maps

Entity Data

Pos, Motion, and Rotation values without the correct number of components (3, 3, and 2 respectively) will now be fully discarded, instead of only selecting the specified components.

The SleepingX, SleepingY, and SleepingZ fields have been collected into a single sleeping_pos field.

e.g. sleeping_pos: [I;1,2,3]

Block States in the entity data of Arrows, Minecarts, Block Displays, Endermen, Falling Blocks, Primed TNT, or Piston Moving Blocks are no longer allowed to be specified as an empty object.

The Tags field will no longer be preserved if removed.

allay

Removed redundant CanDuplicate field (controlled by DuplicationCooldown)

cat

The CollarColor field now defaults to 14 (red) if not specified.

dolphin

Removed TreasurePosX, TreasurePosY, TreasurePosZ fields.

falling_block

The BlockState field can now be air (will despawn immediately) - if otherwise not specified or invalid, defaults to sand.

fox

The Trusted field now defaults to empty if not specified (and will no longer be merged with the previous state if modified by /data).

item

The Owner and Thrower fields will no longer be preserved when removed.

phantom

The Size field has been renamed to size.

The AX, AY, and AZ fields have been collected into a single anchor_pos field.

player

The SpawnX, SpawnY, SpawnZ, SpawnAngle, SpawnDimension, and SpawnForced fields have been collected into a single respawn field.

Format: object with fields

pos - block position to spawn at

angle - float, angle to spawn with (default: 0.0)

dimension - dimension id to spawn in (default minecraft:overworld)

forced - boolean, true if this spawn was set through commands (default: false)

The enteredNetherPosition field has been renamed to entered_nether_pos, and is now formatted as a list of doubles

e.g. entered_nether_pos: [1.0, 2.0, 3.0]

primed_tnt

The block_state field now defaults to tnt if not specified.

shulker_bullet

The Dir and Target fields will no longer be preserved when removed.

turtle

The HomePosX, HomePosY, and HomePosZ fields have been collected into a single home_pos field.

Removed TravelPosX, TravelPosY, and TravelPosZ fields.

The HasEgg field has been renamed to has_egg.

vex

The LifeTicks field has been renamed to life_ticks.

The BoundX, BoundY, and BoundZ fields have been collected into a single bound_pos field.

villager

The Gossips field will no longer be preserved when removed.

wandering_trader

The wander_target field will no longer be preserved when removed.

wolf

The CollarColor field now defaults to 14 (red) if not specified.

zombie_villager

The Gossips field will no longer be preserved when removed.

evoker_fangs, area_effect_cloud, and all projectiles

The Owner field will no longer be preserved when removed.

item_frame, glow_item_frame, painting, and leash_knot

The TileX, TileY, and TileZ fields have been collected into a single block_pos field.

arrow, spectral_arrow, trident

The inBlockState and SoundEvent fields will no longer be preserved when removed.

minecart, *_minecart

The CustomDisplayTile field has been removed.

DisplayState will now always override the default displayed block state if specified.

DisplayOffset may now be specified to override the default offset even without a custom display block state set.

block_display, item_display, and text_display

The glow_color_override field will no longer be preserved when removed.

witch, ravager, pillager, illusioner, evoker, and vindicator

The patrol_target field will no longer be preserved when removed.

Block Entity Data

The CustomName field will no longer be preserved when removed.

The LootTable field will no longer be preserved when removed.

end_gateway

The exit_portal field will no longer be preserved when removed.

furnace, smoker, blast_furnace

The RecipesUsed field will no longer be preserved when removed.

skull

The note_block_sound field will no longer be preserved when removed.

Resource Pack Version 52

Small changes in rendering of items in world.

Updated Mooshroom texture and model

The Mooshroom have updated model and texture.

Model now has a snout.

Model now has its legs mirrored.

Shaders & Post-process Effects

Developer's Note : Although it is possible in Resource Packs, overriding Core Shaders is considered as unsupported and not an intended Resource Pack feature. These shaders exist as part of the internal implementation of the game, and as such, may change at any time as the game's internals evolve. We understand that overriding Core Shaders is used for very cool Resource Pack features, many of which lack supported alternatives. We would like to provide better, supported alternatives in the future.

Shader program definitions for core shaders and post-processing effects as JSON files have been removed.

The shader programs themselves are still available and can be overridden.

The post-processing effects are still configurable as JSON.

Post-process Effect Definitions

The field program was replaced with vertex_shader and fragment_shader.

<namespace>:<path> will resolve to assets/<namespace>/shaders/<path>.<vsh|fsh>

type is now a required field for each uniform

Possible values are currently int, ivec3, float, vec2, vec3, vec4, matrix4

Values in each uniform are now optional.

Leaving it unset is not recommended and is used for runtime configuration of the blur effect.

Leaving a uniform unspecified results in undefined behavior, you must specify each one used by the shaders.

Item rendering

Item Display

firstperson_lefthand and thirdperson_lefthand transforms are now rendered the same as when held in hand.

Item Entity

When on the ground, model size is now taken into account when determining hovering motion.

That means that models should never clip into the block below, no matter what size they are.

Positioning of items in an item stack on the ground now depends on model size and model type.

If model depth (Z coordinate) is below 1/16th of a block, item is rendered as a flat stack of items.

Otherwise model is rendered as a cluster of items offset in all directions around center.

Previously, flat stack rendering happened only for models with builtin/generated parent.

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w07a

MC-122840 - "/data remove" cannot delete beam_target tag in End Crystals

MC-152382 - End gateways and end portals don't fade away with render distance fog

MC-153392 - Unable to remove villager gossips using /data remove

MC-220091 - Summoning falling_block entities with BlockState NBT set to any air block (air, cave_air, void_air) default to sand

MC-230445 - End portals and end gateways are not rendered properly with the Blindness or Darkness effects

MC-279196 - Block loot tables cannot be removed with /data remove

MC-279364 - CustomName cannot be removed from block entities

MC-279434 - Standing on powder snow and fire at the same time spams the fire extinguish sound

MC-279472 - Void appears lower & more faded than before

MC-279572 - End portals and end gateways aren't affected by water, lava, or powder snow fog

MC-279598 - Parts of test structures sometimes remain after running /test clearall

MC-279637 - Game crashes when /test verify-ing a test instance with max_attempts greater than 1

MC-279711 - Test instance block "Entities" flips when closing UI

MC-279913 - Mooshroom snout no longer matches cows

MC-279921 - The "Light as a Rabbit" advancement is granted even when the player sinks in powder snow

MC-279934 - block.sand.idle and block.sand.wind are not in the Ambient/Environment sound category

MC-279936 - The "commands.test.success" raw translation key is displayed when using "/test create..." command

MC-279948 - Cold cow variant's horns are not mirrored

MC-279992 - Jumping when wearing leather boots and landing on powder snow from some specific heights can cause the player to get stuck in the powder snow

MC-280067 - Scaffolding can no longer be placed if the player is intersecting it

MC-280132 - Leaf litter generation is inconsistently interrupted by non-grass blocks

MC-280133 - The world border produces graphical glitches when moving near it

MC-280134 - Sneaking with a Sneaking Speed attribute of 0 causes the game to freeze

MC-280167 - Profiling with F3+L outputs many errors to log

Minecraft snapshot 25w07a is now available for download on the official game launcher. You can download the snapshot and create a new world to experience all the new features and changes.

