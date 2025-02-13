Minecraft snapshot 25w07a patch notes: Sheep spawning changes, new cartographer and wandering trader trades, and more

Albeit one day later than expected, Minecraft snapshot 25w07a has finally arrived. This Java Edition snapshot introduces a new sheep spawning system, new map trades for the cartographer villager, useful and cheaper wandering trader trades, and more.
While fans were hoping for new sheep variants, the chances were low to begin with, as there are already many varieties of colored sheep in Minecraft. Mojang has now decided to set special rules for spawning colored sheep. Similar to cow, pig, and chicken variants, the color of sheep now depends on the biome's climate.
Aside from the sheep changes, the cartographer and wandering trader have received brand-new trades. There are plenty of other changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w07a, such as camels spawning naturally in deserts, bundles being available in villages, and more.
Minecraft snapshot 25w07a patch notes: All you need to know
New Features
Farm Animal variants
Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes
Sheep have updated rules for which color of wool they have based on which biome they spawn in:
Temperate Biomes: (these colors are unchanged from current behavior)
- Common sheep color is white.
- Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray, and brown.
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.
Cold biomes:
- Common Sheep color is black.
- Uncommon Sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan.
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.
Warm Biomes:
- Common Sheep color is brown.
- Uncommon Sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange, and red.
- There is a rare chance for a pink Sheep to spawn.
Changes
- A Bush only drops when broken with Shears or a Silk Touch tool and is replaceable when building.
- The look of both Mooshroom variants has been slightly updated to have an extruded snout.
- Ambient block sounds in Desert, Badlands, and Pale Garden, which are only used for ambiance have been moved from "Blocks" to "Ambient/Environment" category.
- Cartographer and Wandering Trader has tweaks to their trades.
- Camels now spawn in Deserts.
- Bundles can now be found in some of the chests in villages.
- The breaking sound for grass sound type has been lowered affecting all blocks using this sound.
Cartographer and Wandering Trader Trade Rebalance
Cartographer Trades
Cartographers now sell seven new maps each pointing to a different village or other structures in a different biome. These maps can help players who want to quickly find a specific location
- Cartographers from different village types will sell a different range of maps and colored banners.
- Some prices and quantities have also been adjusted.
Wandering Trader Trades
The Wandering Trader now has better prices, more trades and a larger amount of stock for many items
- They will also now buy basic supplies from players, so it's possible to get some emeralds by helping them prepare for their next journey even if you don't feel like buying anything.
- The Wandering Trader will offer to buy two items from this list:
- Water Bottle
- Water Bucket
- Milk Bucket
- Fermented Spider Eye
- Baked Potato
- Hay Bale
- Wandering Traders now have a chance to sell these items (in addition to their previous trades):
- Logs (Acacia, Birch, Dark Oak, Jungle, Oak, Spruce, Pale Oak or Cherry)
- Enchanted Iron Pickaxe
- Potion of Invisibility
Sound for Leaf Litter and Grass
- Lowered volume in sound files for Leaf Litter (break, step, place).
- Lowered volume in sound files for grass sound type, affecting all blocks using this (dig).
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 67.
- The Resource Pack version is now 52.
Data Pack Version 67
- Changed so that stepping_on entity predicate can only evaluate to true if the entity is on ground.
Tags
Block Tags
- Added #camels_spawnable_on - blocks that Camels can spawn on
Structure Tags
- Added #on_savanna_village_maps - structures that can appear on Savanna Village Maps
- Added #on_desert_village_maps - structures that can appear on Desert Village Maps
- Added #on_plains_village_maps - structures that can appear on Plains Village Maps
- Added #on_taiga_village_maps - structures that can appear on Taiga Village Maps
- Added #on_snowy_village_maps - structures that can appear on Snowy Village Maps
- Added #on_swamp_explorer_maps - structures that can appear on Swamp Explorer Maps
- Added #on_jungle_explorer_maps - structures that can appear on Jungle Explorer Maps
Entity Data
- Pos, Motion, and Rotation values without the correct number of components (3, 3, and 2 respectively) will now be fully discarded, instead of only selecting the specified components.
- The SleepingX, SleepingY, and SleepingZ fields have been collected into a single sleeping_pos field.
- e.g. sleeping_pos: [I;1,2,3]
- Block States in the entity data of Arrows, Minecarts, Block Displays, Endermen, Falling Blocks, Primed TNT, or Piston Moving Blocks are no longer allowed to be specified as an empty object.
- The Tags field will no longer be preserved if removed.
allay
- Removed redundant CanDuplicate field (controlled by DuplicationCooldown)
cat
- The CollarColor field now defaults to 14 (red) if not specified.
dolphin
- Removed TreasurePosX, TreasurePosY, TreasurePosZ fields.
falling_block
- The BlockState field can now be air (will despawn immediately) - if otherwise not specified or invalid, defaults to sand.
fox
- The Trusted field now defaults to empty if not specified (and will no longer be merged with the previous state if modified by /data).
item
- The Owner and Thrower fields will no longer be preserved when removed.
phantom
- The Size field has been renamed to size.
- The AX, AY, and AZ fields have been collected into a single anchor_pos field.
player
- The SpawnX, SpawnY, SpawnZ, SpawnAngle, SpawnDimension, and SpawnForced fields have been collected into a single respawn field.
- Format: object with fields
- pos - block position to spawn at
- angle - float, angle to spawn with (default: 0.0)
- dimension - dimension id to spawn in (default minecraft:overworld)
- forced - boolean, true if this spawn was set through commands (default: false)
- The enteredNetherPosition field has been renamed to entered_nether_pos, and is now formatted as a list of doubles
- e.g. entered_nether_pos: [1.0, 2.0, 3.0]
primed_tnt
- The block_state field now defaults to tnt if not specified.
shulker_bullet
- The Dir and Target fields will no longer be preserved when removed.
turtle
- The HomePosX, HomePosY, and HomePosZ fields have been collected into a single home_pos field.
- Removed TravelPosX, TravelPosY, and TravelPosZ fields.
- The HasEgg field has been renamed to has_egg.
vex
- The LifeTicks field has been renamed to life_ticks.
- The BoundX, BoundY, and BoundZ fields have been collected into a single bound_pos field.
villager
- The Gossips field will no longer be preserved when removed.
wandering_trader
- The wander_target field will no longer be preserved when removed.
wolf
- The CollarColor field now defaults to 14 (red) if not specified.
zombie_villager
- The Gossips field will no longer be preserved when removed.
evoker_fangs, area_effect_cloud, and all projectiles
- The Owner field will no longer be preserved when removed.
item_frame, glow_item_frame, painting, and leash_knot
- The TileX, TileY, and TileZ fields have been collected into a single block_pos field.
arrow, spectral_arrow, trident
- The inBlockState and SoundEvent fields will no longer be preserved when removed.
minecart, *_minecart
- The CustomDisplayTile field has been removed.
- DisplayState will now always override the default displayed block state if specified.
- DisplayOffset may now be specified to override the default offset even without a custom display block state set.
block_display, item_display, and text_display
- The glow_color_override field will no longer be preserved when removed.
witch, ravager, pillager, illusioner, evoker, and vindicator
- The patrol_target field will no longer be preserved when removed.
Block Entity Data
- The CustomName field will no longer be preserved when removed.
- The LootTable field will no longer be preserved when removed.
end_gateway
- The exit_portal field will no longer be preserved when removed.
furnace, smoker, blast_furnace
- The RecipesUsed field will no longer be preserved when removed.
skull
- The note_block_sound field will no longer be preserved when removed.
Resource Pack Version 52
- Small changes in rendering of items in world.
Updated Mooshroom texture and model
- The Mooshroom have updated model and texture.
- Model now has a snout.
- Model now has its legs mirrored.
Shaders & Post-process Effects
Developer's Note : Although it is possible in Resource Packs, overriding Core Shaders is considered as unsupported and not an intended Resource Pack feature. These shaders exist as part of the internal implementation of the game, and as such, may change at any time as the game's internals evolve. We understand that overriding Core Shaders is used for very cool Resource Pack features, many of which lack supported alternatives. We would like to provide better, supported alternatives in the future.
- Shader program definitions for core shaders and post-processing effects as JSON files have been removed.
- The shader programs themselves are still available and can be overridden.
- The post-processing effects are still configurable as JSON.
Post-process Effect Definitions
- The field program was replaced with vertex_shader and fragment_shader.
- <namespace>:<path> will resolve to assets/<namespace>/shaders/<path>.<vsh|fsh>
- type is now a required field for each uniform
- Possible values are currently int, ivec3, float, vec2, vec3, vec4, matrix4
- Values in each uniform are now optional.
- Leaving it unset is not recommended and is used for runtime configuration of the blur effect.
- Leaving a uniform unspecified results in undefined behavior, you must specify each one used by the shaders.
Item rendering
Item Display
- firstperson_lefthand and thirdperson_lefthand transforms are now rendered the same as when held in hand.
Item Entity
- When on the ground, model size is now taken into account when determining hovering motion.
- That means that models should never clip into the block below, no matter what size they are.
- Positioning of items in an item stack on the ground now depends on model size and model type.
- If model depth (Z coordinate) is below 1/16th of a block, item is rendered as a flat stack of items.
- Otherwise model is rendered as a cluster of items offset in all directions around center.
- Previously, flat stack rendering happened only for models with builtin/generated parent.
Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w07a
- MC-122840 - "/data remove" cannot delete beam_target tag in End Crystals
- MC-152382 - End gateways and end portals don't fade away with render distance fog
- MC-153392 - Unable to remove villager gossips using /data remove
- MC-220091 - Summoning falling_block entities with BlockState NBT set to any air block (air, cave_air, void_air) default to sand
- MC-230445 - End portals and end gateways are not rendered properly with the Blindness or Darkness effects
- MC-279196 - Block loot tables cannot be removed with /data remove
- MC-279364 - CustomName cannot be removed from block entities
- MC-279434 - Standing on powder snow and fire at the same time spams the fire extinguish sound
- MC-279472 - Void appears lower & more faded than before
- MC-279572 - End portals and end gateways aren't affected by water, lava, or powder snow fog
- MC-279598 - Parts of test structures sometimes remain after running /test clearall
- MC-279637 - Game crashes when /test verify-ing a test instance with max_attempts greater than 1
- MC-279711 - Test instance block "Entities" flips when closing UI
- MC-279913 - Mooshroom snout no longer matches cows
- MC-279921 - The "Light as a Rabbit" advancement is granted even when the player sinks in powder snow
- MC-279934 - block.sand.idle and block.sand.wind are not in the Ambient/Environment sound category
- MC-279936 - The "commands.test.success" raw translation key is displayed when using "/test create..." command
- MC-279948 - Cold cow variant's horns are not mirrored
- MC-279992 - Jumping when wearing leather boots and landing on powder snow from some specific heights can cause the player to get stuck in the powder snow
- MC-280067 - Scaffolding can no longer be placed if the player is intersecting it
- MC-280132 - Leaf litter generation is inconsistently interrupted by non-grass blocks
- MC-280133 - The world border produces graphical glitches when moving near it
- MC-280134 - Sneaking with a Sneaking Speed attribute of 0 causes the game to freeze
- MC-280167 - Profiling with F3+L outputs many errors to log
Minecraft snapshot 25w07a is now available for download on the official game launcher. You can download the snapshot and create a new world to experience all the new features and changes.
