How to get free Minecraft x Crocs footwear in Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Minecraft x Crocs footwear to celebrate their latest collaboration with Crocs and the launch of a line of themed clogs, crocs, and slides. The developers posted this new partnership on social media platforms and are now offering this in-game Crocs character creator item for players to join in on the fun.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Crocs footwear in Bedrock edition and how you can get your hands on it.

How to get the free Minecraft x Crocs footwear in Bedrock

You can get your hands on the Minecraft x Crocs footwear from the Dressing Room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just released a Minecraft x Crocs footwear for Bedrock edition that players can claim for free. This item is being given away as part of the promotions to celebrate their collaboration and the release of Crocs, clogs, and slides based on the bestselling title.

The unique character creator item resembles real-life Crocs and adds a trendy look to the characters. Additionally, it also features an animation with the band of the Crocs shifting from front to back — a reference to the popular meme where both positions indicate creative and hardcore mode, respectively.

Here's how you can cop the Minecraft x Crocs footwear for free for the Bedrock edition:

Open Minecraft Bedrock and make sure to sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures that the item is claimed and added to your account. Head to the Dressing Room and click on the burger menu (three dashes) on the left. Select the Character Creator tab. Click and expand the Style tab and head over to the Footwear option. Head down to the All Footwear tab and look for the green footwear with the Crocs logo under it. Once you click on the footwear, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked "Get" on the bottom right section of the page. Since this is a free item, it can be claimed without any Minecoins. Once claimed, you can equip the footwear right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room.

Mojang has stated that this Minecraft x Crocs footwear is a limited-time drop to celebrate the collaboration, so players should claim this free footwear at the earliest opportunity before it is discontinued. The developers are known to celebrate major events and partnerships by giving away cosmetic items, adding to the ever-expanding list of offerings in the game.

