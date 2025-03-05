Minecraft x Crocs collab announced: All you need to know

Mojang Studios has just revealed a Minecraft x Crocs collaboration, unveiling a unique design that captures the theme of the sandbox world. The footwear giant is known to partner with some of the biggest global brands and franchises to release exclusive items. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the world's bestselling game and its unique characters join the fray.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Crocs collaboration.

Minecraft x Crocs collaboration reveals unique design based on popular items from the game

Mojang has announced a unique Minecraft x Crocs collaboration, recreating the popular sandbox title and its features. The developer revealed the design on social media platforms X and Instagram, with players lauding the unique style and calling it "a match made in blocky heaven."

The unique clog features the signature green of the game with additional blocks and structures on the body. Meanwhile, the band of the shoe has a raised Minecraft logo in its signature white color and blocky font. The design on the body references popular items and features from the game, making it a great collectible for fans of the sandbox title.

Apart from the clogs, it appears an array of Jibbitz Charms are also set to arrive as part of the Minecraft x Crocs collaboration. The teaser showcases charms based on wood blocks, the creeper, the crafting bench, and even the rare Pink Sheep.

Mojang has not provided an official date for the arrival of the collaboration with Crocs. However, given the nature of the teaser, fans of the game can expect the Minecraft x Crocs partnership to arrive in stores and online soon.

This unique collaboration with Crocs arrives at a time when Mojang is going all-out to promote the release of A Minecraft Movie in April 2025. It has partnered with major brands like Oreo, Doritos, and even clothing giant, Adidas. This unique line of Crocs will blend in seamlessly with the existing range of products, allowing fans of the sandbox to show off their love for the game in a unique way.

Also read: Regal Cinemas reveals A Minecraft Movie popcorn buckets and accessories

