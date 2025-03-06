Upcoming Minecraft update will remove glitched invincible mobs

With every Minecraft update, Mojang tries to add new features as well as fix old bugs that were in the sandbox. In the latest upcoming game drop, the developers are trying to do the same. A few years ago, one major bug in Bedrock Edition allowed players to create invincible mobs. The next game drop will ensure these invincible mobs that were created get reset so that they die or respawn normally.

Here's how Mojang will remove glitched invincible mobs in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

History of glitched invincible mobs and how Mojang will remove them from Minecraft's upcoming game drop

How invincible mobs were created in Bedrock Edition

Prior to 1.19.20, there was a trick to create any invincible mob in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. These invincible mobs would never die or despawn from a world, allowing players to keep them as protection or pets.

The trick was to place any mob in a two-block-deep hole from where they couldn't escape. Then, place two dispensers on the hole's vertices, both facing the direction of the hole where the mob is present. Then, players joined the two dispensers with redstone dust and connected a lever that toggled both dispensers.

They then created a wall on the opposite edge of the hole and placed splash potions of harming in one dispenser and potions of healing in another. After setting up, players simply attacked the mob till its health bar was extremely low and then started the process of throwing splash potions of healing and harming simultaneously using the lever.

The potion hit the wall on the opposite side, affecting the mob inside the hole. Since both healing and harming effects are applied, the mob glitched during the death animation but never completely died.

Once this was done, players simply exited the world and re-entered it to find an invincible mob waiting for them in the hole.

For many years, Bedrock players enjoyed this glitch to create special mobs. After the 1.19.20 update, the bug that allowed players to create invincible mobs was fixed, but the already-created invincible mobs remained. This was also acceptable to players as they had a decent number of invincible mobs with them by then.

How will Mojang completely remove invincible mobs in the upcoming game drop?

Minecraft's upcoming game drop will make invincible mobs normal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In 2025, Mojang started releasing beta and preview versions for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. In these beta versions, players noticed their previously owned invincible mobs were simply vanishing from the world.

Hence, a bug report (MC-190466) was published pointing out the issue, in which the player stated the expected result should be the invincible mob would not vanish and would remain invincible in the world.

Although Mojang acknowledged the bug and fixed it in the latest Minecraft 1.21.70.26 beta version, it wasn't fixed as the player intended. In the patch notes, Mojang explained it wanted to remove the invincible mob glitch from the game completely. Hence, the studio decided to bring back the vanished invincible mobs but turned them into regular mobs that will die and despawn.

In conclusion, when Minecraft's next game drop is released, players will no longer have invincible mobs in their possession. Instead, these mobs will turn back to normal and will be able to die or despawn in the game.

