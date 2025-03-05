How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on March 5, 2025. This experimental build introduced a host of unique changes, ranging from splash potion effects on pets to features concerning bundles. Additionally, it also modified some existing features to improve the gameplay experience for players.

However, this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that it is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S console

You can update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview using an active internet connection and an official copy of the game. This beta can also be accessed with a Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition). Here's how:

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Go to the game library on your console and go to the search bar. Type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview edition is listed, select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required update files to get downloaded. To prevent your Minecraft world from getting corrupted, ensure that you do not turn off your device or lose internet connectivity.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview to check out the latest changes and updates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the console homepage, the library, or the "Frequently Played" tab. Head over to the left sidebar and click on the "Preview" button. Click on the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, click on the "Download" button and wait for the required files and assets to be installed. It is recommended to make sure that your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

You can enroll for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview from your respective app store platforms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing players to try preview builds on the Minecraft Pocket Edition for supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Visit the Minecraft page, or just search "Minecraft" in the app store to open the store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Now, you must wait for the update files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and visit the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure that there are slots available for sign-up. If not, check back on the first of the next month to see if any open up. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Now, wait till you get an email on your ID containing links for the beta and preview build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button, or follow the attached link to accept it. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Try to play the beta and preview at least once a month to maintain access, as the slots are very limited. It is also important to mention that if you are an existing beta and preview user, you can also head over to the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available version.

You will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the listing has been changed to an "Update" button. Once the assets are updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can get your hands on the latest features and modifications in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview if you own the Bedrock Edition of the game and have it installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device. Those who don't can get the Bedrock Edition from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store.

Once it is downloaded and you are logged in, follow these simple steps to experience the 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Visit the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing build like the Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to manually visit the Microsoft Store app. Head over to the app library and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview by following these steps:

Go to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Now, click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the files to be installed.

However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the listing, simply click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the window. This will manually queue all the available updates.

Apart from this, you can also use the Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview. Head over to the list of installed apps and games on the left sidebar and click on the preview edition. Next, hit the "Update" button to check out the new features and modifications in the latest Minecraft Bedrock experimental build.

For new beta edition players

Head over to the official launcher to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time venturing into the realm of beta and preview, start by visiting the official Minecraft launcher. Select Bedrock from the list of available editions and follow these steps to successfully install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview:

Head to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button.

This will open up the list of available installation options. Now, click on the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once done, just hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview on your device.

It will take a few moments for all the assets to get downloaded and installed. Once done, you will be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview features ahead of their official release.

