4 best Minecraft LEGO texture packs

In the past, many people have associated Minecraft with LEGO. The latter is one of the most popular plastic building block games many youngsters enjoy. As Minecraft is also a block-related game, people have drawn parallels between the two. Since Minecraft can be modded, the community has also created LEGO-inspired resource packs as well.

Ad

Here is a list of some of the best Minecraft LEGO texture packs.

List of 4 great Minecraft LEGO texture packs

1) MineBricks

MineBricks is the most popular Minecraft LEGO resource pack (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@macio6_texturepacks)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

MineBricks is one of the most popular Minecraft LEGO resource packs. This resource pack completely changes each and every block and item to plastic LEGO bricks. The blocks will have a reflective surface and solid color with four or more studs protruding from them. The resource pack creator even added smaller details like writing 'MINE' and 'CRAFT' on top of each stud that protrudes from blocks.

Ad

Trending

Only a 128x resolution resource pack is available to download for free on the CurseForge website. If players want a more detailed resource pack, they will have to subscribe to the creator through their Gumroad website for a few bucks. The subscription will open access to 256x, 512x, and 1024x resolution packs.

The creator of MineBricks recommends using the resource pack with SEUS PTGI HRR shaders and OptiFine mod for best results

Ad

2) Brickcraft

Brickcraft is another popular resource pack (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@AlexTestria)

Brickcraft is another extremely beautiful and accurate LEGO-inspired resource pack for the sandbox. This resource pack also turns every single block and item into a plastic block with solid colors and reflective surfaces. However, it is slightly different from MineBricks since it also changes mob textures, making each entity look as if they were made up of LEGO bricks as well.

Ad

The attention to detail in this resource pack is excellent. Right from Overworld to the End, each area with the resource pack looks like it was completely made up of LEGO bricks and not pixellated Minecraft blocks.

The creator of the resource pack stated that OptiFine is not needed for this pack, but it is preferred. They assured us that the pack works well in vanilla Minecraft as well.

3) LEGO Block Model

Ad

This resource pack only brings LEGO's 3D model but retains Minecraft's original textures (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@_ForgeUser19798783)

LEGO Block Model is a unique resource pack that merges Minecraft block textures with LEGO 3D brick models. In the picture provided above, we can see that the resource pack only changes the block's 3D model and turns it into LEGO bricks.

Ad

Apart from that, all the textures and colors are the same as before. The bottom part of each block is also extremely detailed and has depth to it, just like LEGO bricks.

Though it is not the most popular resource pack in CurseForge, it offers an interesting look to Minecraft.

4) Lego Experience Studs

This unique resource packs only turn experience orbs into singular LEGO studs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios || CurseForge/@Papiomike_)

LEGO Experience Studs is one of the smallest resource packs in Minecraft. This pack does not change the textures of any blocks or items but of experience points. XP points usually look like spherical orbs that gradually gravitate toward players.

Ad

With this resource pack, however, the experience orbs look exactly like single LEGO studs. Even though they are translucent in opacity, the resource pack creator did a fantastic job of making orbs look like studs.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!