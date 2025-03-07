How to get and play Minecraft Better on Bedrock world

Better on Bedrock is a dynamic world recently released on Minecraft Bedrock Edition's Marketplace. This was a highly anticipated world that many in the community were waiting for because of how many features it packed. It is as massive as a modpack on Java Edition, loaded with hundreds of new blocks, mobs, quests, and more.

Better on Bedrock was released on Marketplace with a price tag of 990 minecoins, which roughly converts to $6. However, the developer has also confirmed that there will be a free version with almost every feature in the paid version. However, that free version will be an add-on, while the paid version will be a complete dynamic world.

Here is a short guide on how to get and play Better on Bedrock world and add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to get Better on the Bedrock world or add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

How to get and activatate Better on Bedrock world

Better on Bedrock world can be bought from the Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As mentioned earlier, the Better on Bedrock world is a paid edition available in the Marketplace. Here are the steps to get it on Bedrock Edition:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Head to Marketplace. From the top-right corner, search for Better on Bedrock. The dynamic world should pop up in search results. To ensure that you are downloading the official one, you can check if it has been made by a developer named Poppy. Open the product page and click on the 990 minecoins button. Add the minecoins to your Bedrock Edition account from your desired payment method. Buy the Better on Bedrock dynamic world. Head to single-player and create a new world. Better on Bedrock world should appear as an option under "world templates". Select it and start the world.

How to get and activate the Better on Bedrock add-on

Download the Better on Bedrock add-on from MCPEDL (Image via MCPEDL)

If you want the free version of Better on Bedrock, you can download it from the MCPEDL website and activate it in the game. Here are the steps to do it:

Head to the Better on Bedrock add-on page on MCPEDL website. Scroll down till you see the "Downloads" section. Click on the link to download the add-on as a file. After downloading, run the file and select "Minecraft". Since this file can automatically be detected by the game, installing the add-on is extremely simple. The game will open, and a notification will appear, saying that the add-on is being imported. After the import finishes, head to create a new world. While setting the new world, select the behavior pack and activate the new Better on Bedrock add-on.

How to play Better on Bedrock add-on or world

After you have installed Better on Bedrock and created a new world with it, you will land in a world that looks as usual, but you will notice some differences in the UI and what you start with.

First, you will have a gear-like item that can configure your UI and some other basic features. As soon as you move around, an achievement will unlock, and you will receive a few custom items.

One of these items will be an info scroll, which will tell you all about the add-on or the dynamic world. The other will be the quest book, from which you must select the first quest, activate it, and then start chopping down a tree to start playing.

It is worth noting that it is a progression-based game, where you must stick to the questline to acquire a decent amount of XP and progression. You can simply follow the questline and start exploring the world further.

