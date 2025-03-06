Minecraft netherite ingot guide: How to craft and use it

Netherite ingot is one of the most valuable items in Minecraft. For a long time, diamond was the game's most valuable material, but the netherite ingot took its place after being introduced in the 2020 Nether Update. For those unaware, a netherite ingot is essential for upgrading your diamond equipment by transforming it into netherite.

Ad

Netherite equipment boasts high durability and is recommended for players working toward the endgame of Minecraft. If you already have a complete set of diamond weapons, armor, and tools, upgrading to netherite should be one of your top priorities.

However, netherite ingots are not easy to craft. If you are new to the game or returning after many years, this guide will help you learn about crafting and using netherite ingots in Minecraft.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft netherite ingot recipe

Ancient debris is the key to crafting netherite ingots (Image via Mojang)

To craft a netherite ingot in Minecraft, you will need the following:

Ad

Four ancient debris

Four gold ingots

A furnace or blast furnace

A crafting table

Here’s how you can obtain each required item.

Ancient debris

Ancient debris is an extremely rare block found only in the Nether. While it can generate anywhere between Y-level 8 and 119, it is most concentrated between Y-levels 7 and 24, with the highest amount appearing at Y-level 16. Mining around these height levels is the best way to find ancient debris in Minecraft.

Ad

Gold ingots

Gold ingots are obtained by smelting gold ores in a furnace. Gold ore generates in high amounts at Y-levels 9 and -18. In the Nether, you can use a Silk Touch enchanted pickaxe to mine Nether gold ore and smelt it to produce gold ingots.

Furnace or blast furnace

You can craft a furnace using eight cobblestone, deepslate, or blackstone blocks. It can smelt both ores and food items. If you want to smelt ancient debris faster, craft a blast furnace using a regular furnace and four smooth stone blocks. In any case, some form of furnace is required to turn ancient debris into ancient scraps.

Ad

Crafting table

Lastly, ensure you have a crafting table to craft a netherite ingot. It is an inexpensive block that can be crafted using any type of wooden planks.

How to craft a netherite ingot

Netherite ingot recipe (Image via Mojang)

Place the ancient debris in a furnace or blast furnace, add fuel, and wait for the smelting process to complete. Once done, take out the netherite scraps from the furnace.

Ad

Open the crafting table and combine four netherite scraps with four gold ingots to craft one netherite ingot. The placement of items in the crafting grid does not matter.

How to use a netherite ingot in Minecraft

Using netherite ingot (Image via Mojang)

Once you have crafted a netherite ingot, here are some ways to use it:

Ad

1) Upgrading diamond gear

The primary purpose of a netherite ingot is to upgrade your diamond equipment. You will need a netherite ingot and a netherite upgrade smithing template to upgrade any diamond gear.

2) As an armor trim material

Netherite is one of the rarest armor trim materials in Minecraft, so using a netherite ingot for this purpose is seen as a significant flex. If you have extra ingots of this material, consider using them to apply a netherite armor trim and create a luxurious armor set.

Ad

3) Crafting netherite blocks and using them in a beacon

Like other minerals, you can craft a block of netherite using nine netherite ingots. This is arguably the most expensive block in the game.

Players can also use netherite blocks as the base for a beacon. While it is more practical to use cheaper materials like iron or gold, those looking for a challenge can attempt to build a full netherite beacon. This requires 1476 netherite ingots, making it one of the most impressive achievements in Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!