7 best ways to find ancient debris in Minecraft 1.20

Ancient Debris remains the rarest block to find in Minecraft 1.20. It is also one of the most desired things in the game, more than diamonds, simply because it yields a more robust material than the light-blue crystal. When players smelt the block and combine the remains with gold ingots, it delivers netherite ingots, which can be combined with any diamond gear.

Netherite gears are the strongest in the game. It offers the most strength and durability. Even if they are thrown into the lava or the fire, they do not get destroyed. Despite being the rarest block, there are several ways to find it in the game.

Note: The ranking of methods is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 great ways to find ancient Debris in Minecraft 1.20

1) Bed Explosions

Beds can be used to explode an area and expose ancient debris blocks in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

It is a known fact that beds explode whenever a player tries to use them in the Nether. Hence, they can be strategically used to explode massive areas of the realm to spot ancient debris blocks easily. The best level to perform the search is on Y level 15, where most blocks are generated.

2) TNT Duper

TNT Duper will automatically activate several TNTs and explode the areas in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If users are well-versed in redstone contraptions, they could create a TNT duper that will automatically activate several TNT blocks and simultaneously explode various areas of the Nether realm. It is a much quicker and easier way to expose many ancient pieces at once. The player needs to navigate to the blocks, mine them, and obtain them.

3) End Crystal Explosions

End Crystals create enormous explosions in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

End Crystals are another way to explore the Nether realm and find ancient Debris. However, it is essential to note that they are mighty and dangerous. Hence, players must be cautious while activating them. They create a much larger explosion, meaning users must use them less than other explosives.

4) Bartering netherite ingots with Piglins

Piglins have a slight chance of giving a readymade netherite ingot in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Since ancient Debris will always be used to obtain netherite ingots in the game, players would love to have them as they are without wasting several hours looking for one or two pieces of ancient Debris. Thankfully, they can do so by bartering with Piglins. Piglins can take gold ingots and give players random items, including a netherite ingot. The ingot can be directly used on a diamond gear to convert into a netherite gear.

Looting Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnants chests in Minecraft 1.20 also have ancient Debris in them (Image via Mojang)

If players do not want to mine for hours, they can also explore the Nether to find Bastion Remnants and loot them. In certain chests, players will have a 13.5%, 12.7%, and 5.7% chance of finding ancient debris blocks. However, it is an extremely long process, and these structures are relatively uncommon.

6) Branch mining

Branch mining covers a larger area and increases the chances of finding ancient Debris in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If users have spare time or do not have enough resources, they can go for mining at Y level 15. However, they can optimize the time by using the branch mining technique. They can mine a main stretch and branch out to smaller mines left and right of the main tunnel. This will help them cover a larger area.

7) Strip mining

Strip mining is still the simplest method to find ancient Debris in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Of course, strip mining is one of the simplest methods of finding ancient Debris in the game. It is most likely the longest method, as users must mine a single tunnel for several hours to find one or two rare blocks. However, it is the simplest method, as even a player with a regular iron pickaxe can do so.

Poll : 0 votes