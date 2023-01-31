5 best Minecraft structures for loot in 2023

When players enter the world of Minecraft, they will explore all kinds of biomes and structures. Each structure generates in specific locations and biomes with specific layouts, mob spawns, and chest loot. These builds, along with biomes, are one of the main reasons players venture far and wide into the game's world.

However, not all structures generate the best loot. Some of these are simple features made up of common blocks. Since looting precious items is the name of the game in Minecraft, players must check out locations that have several chests or special mobs that drop rare and valuable items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Several other structures hold good loot as well.

Bastion Remnants and 4 other best structures to loot in Minecraft (2023)

1) Villages

Villages are the best structures to loot and obtain basic resources in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Villages are one of the best structures to loot. Players can find these settlements in several biomes, each with different configurations, block combinations, huts, and even villagers. It is so helpful that speedrunners often try to find a village while trying to set a world record for completing the game.

Though players will not find rare and precious loot from villages, they are excellent during the early stages of the game since they offer basic resources like wood, stone, and even iron.

2) Ancient City

Ancient City is the newest structure added with Minecraft that contains some of the rarest loot (Image via Mojang)

Mojang added a new Deep Dark cave biome and the Ancient City structure to the game in the 1.19 update. This is one of the most dangerous places to explore since any noise the player makes will trigger sculk blocks, which will wake up the fearsome Warden mob.

However, players can quietly obtain some of the best loot from these structures if their approach is cautious enough. Several chests are scattered around the place with rare items like enchanted books, enchanted golden apples, music disc fragments, etc.

3) End City

End Cities are one of the last structures players loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can only explore the End realm and loot End cities after defeating the Ender Dragon. These are unique settlements where hostile shulkers are present. Once players have tackled all the shulkers, they can relax and focus on obtaining some of the best chest loot in the game.

From enchanted diamond gear to Elytra, these structures offer quite a lot. To add to that, users can even gather shulker shells that can greatly help them store more items in their inventory.

4) Woodland Mansion

Players can obtain totem of undyings from Woodland Mansions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Woodland Mansions are massive structures that, on rare occasions, generate in dark oak forests. These are also some of the most challenging areas to explore, as they are home to all of the evil Illager mobs. However, once explorers defeat all the Vindicators and Evokers present, they can easily find and loot all the chests present in the mansion. Moreover, Evokers drop totems of undying, which are one of the rarest items in the entire game.

5) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnants have some of the best loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Bastion Remnants can supply a player with the best possible loot in the entire game. These generate randomly in the Nether realm, filled with Piglin mobs. Though it generates a lot of gold blocks and chest loot, it is equally difficult to loot due to Piglins and Piglin Brutes. Players can obtain all kinds of Nether-related items, like ancient debris, magma cream, and pigstep music discs, along with lots of gold.

