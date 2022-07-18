Top 5 deadliest TNT cannon designs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has remained in the limelight largely due to its active multiplayer community. With game modes such as PvP, Factions, Bedwars, Skywars, and Skyblock, there is no shortage of options for players who want to experience the game with others.

Knowing the basics of weaponized redstone can prove vital for success in potential PvP or Faction combat. Players can find five different styles of redstone explosives below, which will get more destructive as the list continues.

5 potential ways to weaponize TNT and Redstone in Minecraft 1.19

5) Redstone Missile

The Redstone Missile ready to launch at its obsidian target (Image via Minecraft)

This redstone explosive is not a cannon in the traditional sense, in that it has a TNT projectile coming out of the main body shell. Instead, there are several blocks of TNT that are attached to a small flying machine that will explode when it comes in contact with an obsidian block.

The biggest downside of this device is that it requires obsidian to stop it, meaning players need to find a fortification that uses obsidian (but is not made of it), or will need to plant a block of obsidian on their designated target.

4) TNT Bomber

The fully built TNT bomber (Image via Minecraft)

While this is not a traditionally stationary redstone cannon, it still deserves a mention on this list. This design combines a flying machine with TNT droppers, through which players can rain destruction from the skies.

Using a rail and a minecart in the design allows players to ride the flying machine safely and ensure it does not unload and break.

This is a more complex build, both in terms of the materials required and the order it needs to be made in. This makes it more suitable for destroying fortifications that are particularly long, as the bomber can drop TNT for long distances in a row.

3) Compact TNT Cannon

The Compact TNT Launcher in action (Image via Minecraft)

This TNT cannon takes advantage of the ability of slime blocks to launch entities to great distances when pushed via pistons. It is not the most powerful design of redstone cannon out there, nor is it the best for precisely timed shots, as the TNT will have to wait its full timer in the air before exploding, rather than having a set range.

What this particular cannon design has it that it makes up for its downsides, however, with its ease of construction, cheapness of materials, and ability to be constructed nearly anywhere incredibly quickly. This makes it a great trap to quickly build and launch a TNT or two before quickly moving on, in a guerilla warfare style of combat.

Savvy builders could also construct a dispenser system that works in time with the slime launchers to launch several TNT in a remarkably short span of time.

2) Traditional TNT Cannon

A Traditional TNT Cannon launching TNT (Image via Minecraft)

The traditional TNT cannon has to have a place on this list. This cannon features two lines of dispensers, the example cannon in the image above has seven dispensers in each line, facing towards a central water line that pushes the TNT to a singular point.

This collected TNT is underneath a main block that gets launched by the explosion of the other 14 explosive blocks. This will fling the TNT quite far, making this a great option for a cannon that can hide a decent distance from the target to launch attacks.

1) Carpet Cannon

The Carpet Cannon ready to fire (Image via Minecraft)

While the name might imply that this cannon uses carpets, it actually refers to the style in which the cannon delivers its destructive payload. It is much more of a carpet bomb than a precise strike, making this cannon a great option for destroying larger scale fortifications.

It has a relatively small footprint, requiring only an area that is five by seven by two, and is relatively simple to construct. Players will only need eight dispensers, three slabs, two water buckets, a lever, a comparator, and a handful of redstone dust.

Due to the large destructive potential of the cannon, as well as the relative ease of building it, this is one of the deadliest TNT cannon designs around by far.

