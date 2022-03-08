How to power a dispenser in Minecraft

In Minecraft, dispensers are great items that can not only hold items for the player but also dispense them. Normally, this task is used for things such as automatic farms and traps to defend an area or a user's build.

But dispensers won't work unless they have an activation source.

Powering a dispenser with redstone in Minecraft

Users can make sure their dispensers are always ready to go by giving them a power supply that will make them active even when they are not around.

First, gamers will need access to a dispenser

Players can create a Dispenser with seven cobblestones, one bow, and one redstone dust (Image via Minecraft)

To power their dispensers, users first need to have access to one. They can find one inside a jungle pyramid and use a pickaxe to mine it.

If they do not use a pickaxe, it will not drop the dispenser, only the dispenser's contents. Gamers can also craft a dispenser with seven cobblestones, one bow, and one redstone dust.

Players can then place the dispenser where they want it to go

Place the dispenser where users wish to with the opening facing any direction they need (Image via Minecraft)

Once gamers have obtained a dispenser, they should decide where they want the dispenser to go. They can place it down, ensuring that they have left room for redstone to power it in their build.

Players can then place a block of redstone down to act as a power source. As long as they join the circuit correctly, they will be able to have the dispenser activate from quite far away.

Alternate ways of powering dispensers

A nearby pressure plate can power the dispenser (Image via Minecraft)

Users do not need to use redstone for activating their dispenser. It just can be used in more builds and ultimately looks better aesthetically. They can use buttons, levers, and pressure plates located right next to the dispenser to activate it manually.

Dispensers can also be rigged with tripwires to create traps for gamers to set to protect their valuables.

Using a lever

Players can use a simple lever activation to power their dispenser (Image via Minecraft)

Users can place down a dispenser and then place the lever directly next to it. This is good if they simply want to use an activated dispenser when they pull a lever. This is a very basic and easy way to set it up.

Using a button

Gamers can also use a button to activate the dispenser (Image via Minecraft)

Much like the lever, players can use a button to press and activate the dispenser. It also works in a pinch if they need to press a button to start the dispenser.

Basic redstone

Using a basic redstone circuit, users can use activation methods from further away, allowing more building options (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers can use basic redstone circuits to power the dispenser from further away. In this example, the lever is a few blocks away and can still activate the dispenser by pulling the lever.

It is much more beneficial to have a lever that is further away, as it opens up the option for more builds.

Building the dispensers into redstone

Once players have the basics down, they can add more advanced designs to incorporate their dispensers (Image via Minecraft)

Users can create builds that can feature the dispenser inside the wall if they are looking to create traps. They can rig the area with tripwire or pressure plates that sense when gamers or hostile mob comes near.

This will trigger the dispenser, which can fire arrows, fire charges, or fireworks. With more advanced redstone building methods, the possibilities are nearly endless.

