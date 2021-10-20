Pressure plates in Minecraft: All you need to know

Existing in Minecraft since its beta days, pressure plates are non-solid blocks that can detect various items and entities placed on them.

Depending on the material and the density of the pressure plate, different entities in Minecraft are detected. For example, wooden pressure plates can detect all entities that step on them, but stone pressure plates will only register players and mobs.

Pressure plates are primarily crafted by players, but they can also be found in generated structures such as village homes or desert pyramids. Although they aren't usually movable, pressure plates will be destroyed and drop themselves as an item if the block they are placed on is moved/broken or if a piston attempts to push them or if players move a block over them.

Minecraft: Pressure plates and redstone currents

Pressure plates can generate a redstone current that can vary depending on the plate type and the weight imposed on it (Image via Mojang/YouTube user MyLifeinMC)

As previously stated, pressure plates detect entities placed on top of them in Minecraft. When they detect an entity, pressure plates will also emit a redstone signal, engaging with other redstone machinery connected to them.

Depending on the pressure plate and the entities resting on them, the signal can vary in strength. For weighted pressure plates such as light and heavy pressure plates, the number of Minecraft entities simultaneously atop the plate at one time will increase the redstone signal accordingly.

Since mobs and items possess the same "weight" in Minecraft, two mobs and two dropped items would produce the same signal strength on a weighted pressure plate. As they emit signals when stepped on, pressure plates are popular tools to automatically open doors, activate TNT blocks, or run the scripts of a command block.

Pressure plates also have a few strange behaviors in Minecraft, such as being unaffected by water or lava. Additionally, due to the height and sensitivity of the plates themselves, some flying mobs that are low enough to the ground can activate pressure plates without physically coming into contact with them.

This is due in part to a mechanic known as collision masking, which sets a certain range for each block or entity with which they can interact in the environment.

Pressure plates can even be paired with note blocks, often producing a bass tone when the note block is activated with a pressure plate underneath it. The exception is stone pressure plates, which allow the note block to emit a bass drum sound instead.

