Top 5 Minecraft traps to protect your base

Protecting the base is important in Minecraft, especially when playing on Minecraft survival servers. Many players find that Redstone contraptions are among the best ways to create base protections and hidden traps alike.

Redstone traps are particularly useful when deterring others from stealing and raiding a base in Minecraft. By using the traps below, players can create an effective deterrent to stop others from stealing, griefing, and generally being a nuisance around their base.

Best Minecraft traps for base protection

Here are the top 5 Minecraft traps that players can use to better protect their base:

5) Trapped chest trap

Trapped chests function exactly the same as a normal chest, each containing 27 unique storage slots. When a trapped chest is opened, however, it emits a redstone signal.

This signal can be connected to many different devices such as TNT in order to punish unknowing players that are trying to steal from the base. Trapped chests are indistinguishable from regular chests until a player opens them and once the chest is opened, it's already too late.

4) Fake pressure plate trap

Pressure plates are a common sight within many Minecraft homes and are often used to automate doors and trapdoors.

Players looking to protect their base can use pressure plate mechanics to their advantage in order to punish suspected raiders. This can be done most easily by connecting the pressure plate to a sand or TNT trap, which will be ignited once stepped on.

3) Pufferfish trap

Avid Minecrafters will be aware that pufferfish deal damage upon consumption and also gives a harmful poison status effect to the consumer.

A lesser-known fact is that pufferfish can also be stored inside a bucket and placed into a dispenser. Once another player triggers these dispensers, pufferfish will be released, damaging the player and poisoning them.

2) Fake house trap

Another method popularized by Minecraft factions servers to punish raiders and thieves is to simply construct an entirely new decoy base. This base is of course, heavily booby-trapped and fortified from the inside.

With enough luck, unsuspecting raiders may take the bait and approach the decoy house with hopes of a quick payday. Once inside, however, things will take a turn and thieving players should soon be regretting their actions. Fake houses can be fitted with all sorts of punishments and traps, such as fake sand or TNT.

1) Explosive bed

This final trap is perhaps the most satisfying to watch in the eyes of its perpetrator while teaching thieves a lesson that they won't forget anytime soon.

To execute this cunning trap, Minecraft players must first dig a 4x2 hole below their bed to be filled with TNT. After this, an upwards-facing observer must be placed under the bed. When someone goes to sleep in the bed, it causes a redstone signal to be emitted by the observer - lighting the TNT and killing the invader.

