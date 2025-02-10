Minecraft fuel guide: Everything you need to know

Soon after players enter a new Minecraft world, they will have to start cooking food and processing ores that they've found while exploring the Overworld. To cook or smelt these items, they will need a furnace. In order to actually start the process, they will eventually need to place some sort of fuel in the furnace.

Fuel in Minecraft is essentially any item that can burn and smelt other items to create different products. For example, it can be used in a furnace to cook food, smelt raw earth minerals into ingots, and even change other solid blocks into a new one.

There are all kinds of items that can keep the furnace running for different durations. Here is everything to know about fuel in Minecraft.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

All major details about fuel in Minecraft

Different kinds of fuel in Minecraft

Trending

There are loads of items that can be used as fuel in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When players first explore the Overworld, they will find an area where only stone blocks are generated. It can either be an entrance to a cave or a small hill. In these areas, players will spot coal ore blocks. Coal is one of the most basic fuels in Minecraft. Most of the time, it is the first fuel that players use to smelt items. Of course, there is an alternate method of using wood in the furnace to smelt items as well.

Apart from these two, however, there is a massive list of various blocks and items that can be used as fuel in all three kinds of furnaces: regular furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers.

Here is the list of all fuel items in Minecraft:

Lava Bucket

Block of Coal

Dried Kelp block

Blaze Rod

Coal

Charcoal

Log

Plank

Stick

Sapling

Wooden Tools

Wooden Weapons

Bow

Crossbow

Fishing Rod

Carrot on a Stick

Warped Fungus on a Stick

Wooden Pressure Plate

Wooden Button

Wooden Trapdoor

Wooden Fence

Wooden Gate

Wooden Stairs

Wooden Slab

Wooden Door

Wool

Wool carpet

Sign

Ladder

Boat

Chest Boat

Crafting Table

Lectern

Composter

Barrel

Fletching Table

Smithing Table

Cartography Table

Loom

Bee Nest

Beehive

Bookshelf

Note Block

Jukebox

Banner

Dead Bush

Leaves

Azalea

Flowering Azalea Leaves

Scaffolding

Bamboo

Bamboo Block

Stripped Bamboo Block

Bamboo Mosaic

Bamboo Mosaic Stairs

Bamboo Mosaic Slab

Chiseled Bookshelf

Mangrove Roots

Leaf Litter

Dry Grass

Different fuels smelt different amounts of items

A lava bucket can easily smelt more than a stack of items, while some fuel cannot smelt even one item completely (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another major detail about Minecraft fuels is that they have the ability to smelt different amounts of items at once. For example, one dead bush can only smelt half an item, while a lava bucket can smelt 100 in one go.

Here is the list of some of the most commonly used fuel and how many items they can burn:

Lava bucket - 100 items

Dried Kelp Block - 20 items

Blaze Rod - 12 items

Coal - 8 items

Overworld Planks - 1.5 items

Overworld Logs - 1.5 items

Bamboo - 0.25 items

Players can have a lava farm in Minecraft to easily get one of the longest-running fuel for furnaces. They can even have a bamboo farm that can be connected to an automatic smelter that keeps filling furnaces with stacks of quickly burning bamboo.

Since coal cannot be farmed like lava, bamboo, kelp, etc., it is not the best fuel when players are more established in the game.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!