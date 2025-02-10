Minecraft fuel guide: Everything you need to know

Soon after players enter a new Minecraft world, they will have to start cooking food and processing ores that they've found while exploring the Overworld. To cook or smelt these items, they will need a furnace. In order to actually start the process, they will eventually need to place some sort of fuel in the furnace.
Fuel in Minecraft is essentially any item that can burn and smelt other items to create different products. For example, it can be used in a furnace to cook food, smelt raw earth minerals into ingots, and even change other solid blocks into a new one.
There are all kinds of items that can keep the furnace running for different durations. Here is everything to know about fuel in Minecraft.
All major details about fuel in Minecraft
Different kinds of fuel in Minecraft
When players first explore the Overworld, they will find an area where only stone blocks are generated. It can either be an entrance to a cave or a small hill. In these areas, players will spot coal ore blocks. Coal is one of the most basic fuels in Minecraft. Most of the time, it is the first fuel that players use to smelt items. Of course, there is an alternate method of using wood in the furnace to smelt items as well.
Apart from these two, however, there is a massive list of various blocks and items that can be used as fuel in all three kinds of furnaces: regular furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers.
Here is the list of all fuel items in Minecraft:
- Lava Bucket
- Block of Coal
- Dried Kelp block
- Blaze Rod
- Coal
- Charcoal
- Log
- Plank
- Stick
- Sapling
- Wooden Tools
- Wooden Weapons
- Bow
- Crossbow
- Fishing Rod
- Carrot on a Stick
- Warped Fungus on a Stick
- Wooden Pressure Plate
- Wooden Button
- Wooden Trapdoor
- Wooden Fence
- Wooden Gate
- Wooden Stairs
- Wooden Slab
- Wooden Door
- Wool
- Wool carpet
- Sign
- Ladder
- Boat
- Chest Boat
- Crafting Table
- Lectern
- Composter
- Barrel
- Fletching Table
- Smithing Table
- Cartography Table
- Loom
- Bee Nest
- Beehive
- Bookshelf
- Note Block
- Jukebox
- Banner
- Dead Bush
- Leaves
- Azalea
- Flowering Azalea Leaves
- Scaffolding
- Bamboo
- Bamboo Block
- Stripped Bamboo Block
- Bamboo Mosaic
- Bamboo Mosaic Stairs
- Bamboo Mosaic Slab
- Chiseled Bookshelf
- Mangrove Roots
- Leaf Litter
- Dry Grass
Different fuels smelt different amounts of items
Another major detail about Minecraft fuels is that they have the ability to smelt different amounts of items at once. For example, one dead bush can only smelt half an item, while a lava bucket can smelt 100 in one go.
Here is the list of some of the most commonly used fuel and how many items they can burn:
- Lava bucket - 100 items
- Dried Kelp Block - 20 items
- Blaze Rod - 12 items
- Coal - 8 items
- Overworld Planks - 1.5 items
- Overworld Logs - 1.5 items
- Bamboo - 0.25 items
Players can have a lava farm in Minecraft to easily get one of the longest-running fuel for furnaces. They can even have a bamboo farm that can be connected to an automatic smelter that keeps filling furnaces with stacks of quickly burning bamboo.
Since coal cannot be farmed like lava, bamboo, kelp, etc., it is not the best fuel when players are more established in the game.
