This Minecraft mod adds realistic terrain and mountains to your world

Minecraft mods are one of the most interesting aspects of the game, allowing players to transform their vanilla worlds to add a host of unique features and changes. While some mods add new weapons and items, others focus on modifying the world generation. Similar to the latter, the Epic Terrain mod enhances your world and adds realistic terrain that refactors the base models.

Here's how you can add realistic terrain and mountains to your world with the Epic Terrain Minecraft mod.

How to install the Epic Terrain Minecraft mod

Download and install the Epic Terrain Minecraft mod using the Curseforge loader (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@wonderfulaichen)

The Epic Terrain mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge, Fabric, Quilt, or NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader.

Here are the steps to download and install the Epic Terrain Minecraft mod:

Go to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once this is done, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Head to the top bar and search for the Epic Terrain mod for Minecraft by wonderfulaichen. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the Epic Terrain mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, simply place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Fabric/Quilt/NeoForge installed or are new to installing mods and assets, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process easier. For installation using the mod loader, just hit the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Epic Terrain mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh one. This prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, go ahead and name your instance and click on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait for all the files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Epic Terrain mod successfully installed.

Features of the Epic Terrain Minecraft mod

The Epic Terrain Minecraft mod adds a host of realistic mountains and structures (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@wonderfulaichen)

The Epic Terrain Minecraft mod is a unique world and terrain generation mod that uses a datapack exercise to refactor the vanilla terrain. It transforms the regular mountains, plateaus, and islands to give them a realistic generation. It adds smooth surfaces and modifies the terrain to imitate eroded areas, which improves the immersion.

Additionally, the Minecraft mod includes numerous alpine peaks and cliffs by the sea, massively expanding the vanilla structures in the game. The Epic terrain mod also adds a series of rivers that course their way through the biomes and feature spectacular waterfalls and drops.

Using this Minecraft mod is a great way to create realistic mountains and alpine peaks in the game, adding some much-needed improvement to the base terrain generation. Additionally, it can be used alongside an array of extensive mods to create a realistic world.

Also read: Minecraft Tinkers Construct mod: How to get started

