Minecraft has a wide collection of different resources for players to take advantage of, including gold, which has applications for creating blocks, items, tools, armor, weapons, and even redstone-compatible minecart rails. Since it has so many uses, players tend to seek out gold to facilitate their needs, or they simply stockpile it for later use.

Whatever the case might be, Minecraft fans have more than a few options when it comes to procuring gold. From mining to looting structures and more, you can find gold on your adventures and even farm it with the right resources at hand.

If you are hunting for ways to collect gold, there are multiple options available.

Best ways to get gold in Minecraft as of the Trails & Tales update

1) Mining

Mining underground and in caves is a straightforward way to increase gold yields (Image via Mojang)

It may not be the most glamorous or entertaining method, but mining for gold in Minecraft is still one of the most direct and profitable options available. By heading underground or into caves in the Overworld or Nether, you can mine gold or Nether gold ore to smelt into gold ingots at a furnace.

What helps the mining method is that there are dozens of different ways to mine for gold, from branch mining to TNT mining and beyond. This can help keep things fresh while you collect plenty of gold along the way.

2) Looting generated structures

Many of Minecraft's structures provide the option to loot gold ingots directly (Image via Mojang)

When you don't want to spend hours mining and smelting raw gold, you have the ability to loot gold ingots directly from certain structures. These locations possess loot chests that can carry a number of gold ingots that are determined upon world creation. Structures that carry gold ingots in their loot chests include:

Dungeons

Mineshafts

Bastion remnants

Buried treasure

Desert temples

End cities

Jungle temples

Nether fortresses

Ruined portals

Shipwrecks

Strongholds

Villages

Woodland mansions

Ruined portals are well-known for their golden Minecraft loot (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, it's possible for you to loot gold nuggets which can be combined into gold ingots. These nuggets can be found in the following structures in Minecraft:

Bastion remnants

Igloos

Warm ocean ruins

Ruined portals

Shipwrecks

Trail ruins

Underwater ruins

Villages

3) Farming zombified piglins

A well-made zombified piglin farm may be the most lucrative source of gold (Image via qREX135/Reddit)f

If you are looking to obtain hundreds or thousands of gold ingots in just a few hours, then farming zombified piglins is by far the best way to do so. Granted, setting up a zombified piglin farm in Minecraft isn't an easy task and can cost a massive amount of resources. But when it's complete, these farms can kill countless zombified piglins and collect their gold ingot drops.

By simply spawning funneling zombified piglins into a kill zone and then collecting their drops, you can obtain a massive amount of gold ingots/nuggets and even a huge chunk of experience points.

4) Breaking down gold blocks

Gold blocks can be found naturally in some structures (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players are aware of the fact that they can combine nine gold ingots in a crafting table to form a block of solid gold. However, the inverse is also true, and if you find gold blocks in the environment, you can break them down into gold ingots as well. Even better, gold blocks can be generated in certain structures and can be mined by any player who finds them.

Specifically, gold blocks can naturally generate within ruined portals, bastion remnants, and ocean monument structures. After you break them with a solid pickaxe (iron quality or better), they simply need to be placed in the crafting table to be broken back down into nine golden ingots.

5) Trading/bartering with other players

There's nothing wrong with haggling for gold in multiplayer (Image via Hypixel)

If you are enjoying multiplayer gameplay, you can also barter with fellow players to snag some gold ingots. Obviously, you will have to give something up in return in most circumstances, but that's simply how trading and bartering goes. Fortunately, many servers offer plugins to make purchasing or trading for gold ingots incredibly easy.

Regardless of how multiplayer is being carried out, players can always rely on each other to swap resources.

6) Via commands

Commands are one of the fastest ways to get gold in Minecraft if they're permitted (Image via Mojang)

If you have cheats enabled on your world or sever, simply using the command console is one of the best ways to get as much gold as you need. By using the basic command "/give @s minecraft:gold_ingot (amount)", you can give yourself as many gold ingots, blocks, or items as your character can carry.

Granted, this won't always work since some Minecraft worlds and servers don't permit commands. Be that as it may, if commands are available to use, you certainly shouldn't feel bad about using them.

7) Creative Mode inventory

Creative Mode makes accessing just about any resource a breeze (Image via Mojang)

Much like using commands, using the inventory provided by Creative Mode can offer up all the gold you could ever need. By searching for gold blocks or using the tab in the Creative Inventory, you can simply click and drop stacks upon stacks of gold into your hotbar and inventory as you see fit.

Obviously, if you aren't already in Creative Mode, you'll need to activate it. This can be accomplished by opening a singleplayer world to LAN via the pause menu or using the "/gamemode creative" command. Bedrock Edition players can also enter their world settings and set the game to Creative Mode there.