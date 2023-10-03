Minecraft Survival may be known as the default game mode in most circumstances, but Creative Mode is where players can flex their innovative muscles. In this mode, fans can utilize an unlimited amount of blocks and items to create anything they set their mind to. While some builds can still take time, the results can be awe-inspiring, to say the very least.

However, one of the key aspects of Creative Mode's freedom is that the limitless possibilities can frankly hamper a player's designs. With so many different builds to create, players can end up a little overwhelmed when it comes to what to create next.

Although Minecraft fans can build whatever they like in Creative Mode, these designs can help steer them in a specific direction and get their imagination flowing.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft builds that are perfect for constructing in Creative Mode

1) Ghast tower

This Minecraft tower takes on the visage of a dangerous ghast from the Nether (Image via Orphero/Reddit)

The ghast is well-known for its distinct sound effects and fireball-hurling capabilities in Minecraft. This tower build takes the visage of the ghast to a new, eerie level by adding tree-like branches to its body, with plenty of magma and fire splaying out in front of it.

Even better, this build remains a fully functional base for players who need it. The fact that the tower is also primarily constructed of stone and wood makes it a pretty straightforward build that doesn't need immense detailing in most spots.

2) Balerion the Black Dread

House Targaryen's most fearsome dragon is reborn in Minecraft (Image via Michael-0528/Reddit)

It's hard not to love a good dragon build in Minecraft, and this creation hails from the fictional universe of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. Constructed almost entirely of stone blocks, this build takes on the likeness of Balerion the Black Dread, House Targaryen's most fearsome dragon during their time in Westeros.

As impressive as the build itself is, the creator also put a considerable amount of time into the terrain Balerion is resting on. This accentuates the Black Dread's presence as he looms large over the landscape.

3) Spelljammer bombard ship

This cosmos-sailing artillery ship looks great recreated in Minecraft (Image via TheLegoLag/Reddit)

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons may be familiar with the Spelljammer setting, which sees arcane vessels floating between planets and throughout the cosmos. This build is inspired by that setting, featuring a bombard constructed heavily out of mangrove wood planks and using copper to construct the front-facing cannon.

Not only does this ship look great in a fantasy setting, but it would likely fit in perfectly on the water or even floating through the End, among other places.

4) Spooky castle

Halloween is very quickly approaching, and Minecraft fans have been ready for quite some time. The community has shared a huge collection of horror-themed builds online, including this spooky castle design. It possesses a simple architectural philosophy, so it shouldn't be too difficult to build, and it looks fantastic as a final product.

The trickiest aspect of this build may be the gradient-lit windows. They require tactical placement of light source blocks, but the result certainly creates an eerie atmosphere.

5) Mega tree with ruins

Custom tree designs can be some of the most rewarding in Minecraft, but they do require quite a bit of practice the larger they get. This build is a stellar example of a well-crafted mega-sized tree. It also features large stone ruin columns snaking up near the bough of the tree.

Precise block placement is necessary to create a tree build that looks natural, so players may have to take quite a bit of time building this structure from the bottom up.

6) Monolith town

Posts from the minecraftbuilds community on Reddit Expand Post

Town builds come in many different shapes and sizes in Minecraft, but sending one into the sky is certainly unique. This construction lends itself to Creative Mode. Since players can fly in Creative, they won't have to worry about any potential fall damage or needing to use any scaffolding.

Complete with stained glass gradients on the bottom, each building in this floating town design is self-sustaining and utilizes multiple floors to keep the architecture as vertical as possible. This town might take time to build, but the final result would look fantastic on the horizon.

7) Brutalist skyscraper

This Minecraft built exemplifies various concepts seen in brutalist architecture (Image via Sluda_Builds/Reddit)

Brutalist architectural designs pride themselves on minimalistic concepts and exposed building materials, making them a great way to create builds in Minecraft. This creation by Sluda_Builds shows why this is the case in spades, creating multiple buildings flanking a massive brutalist skyscraper.

To follow along with the theme of using barebones building blocks and simplistic geometry, greenery is added to the sides and top of the skyscraper and its accompanying buildings to create a rustic and overgrown look.

8) Floating castle town

It's hard not to enjoy a floating build in Minecraft's Creative Mode. This creation combines masterful terrain sculpting with well-constructed medieval architecture. Complete with fragmented floating rocks at the base and waterfalls that provide access to the main structure, this miniaturized medieval town looks like a perfect getaway.

Regardless of whether players are residing in the castle or the homes down the trail, this suspended castle town looks like a great place to create a thriving community, especially in multiplayer situations.

9) Ruby/ivory blade statue

Minecraft fans have used Creative Mode to form plenty of interesting blade-based builds, including Nether portals in the shape of greatswords. This structure opts for a gleaming ivory blade complete with a ruby and gold hilt, and it would make for a fantastic fit in a medieval-styled or fantasy world or server.

Fortunately, its construction is primarily comprised of gold, which helps this build remain durable, so hostile mobs like creepers shouldn't give it too much trouble regardless of where it's placed.

10) Airship

An airship build can fit many different Minecraft themes and be a blast to construct (Image via Lumiiklaud/Reddit)

Although they won't fit every world or server aesthetic out there, and getting one to operate would take immense redstone knowledge, creating an airship can be a very enjoyable experience. This example by Lumiiklaud perfectly encapsulates the visual appeal of a well-crafted airship, even if it isn't as large as some of its counterparts.

With little more than some wood, wool, and decoration/light source blocks, fans can create an airship that accents their skyline in a very fulfilling way.