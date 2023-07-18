Minecraft mods come in just about any variety that players can imagine, but some opt to inspire dread and bone-chilling horror. More than a few horror-based mods can do the job well when getting a scare or two. From zombie apocalypses to simply making the darkness and danger in the vanilla game more suffocating, there's a horror mod for any fan.

But which horror mods are really worth checking out in Minecraft? The answer may depend on what a player wants out of their experience, but some are just a cut above their competition in one way or another.

If Minecraft players are searching for excellent horror mods to play immediately, here are a few worth checking out.

The Top Ten Minecraft Horror Mods Worth Checking Out

10) Bloodmoon

Inspired by a similar mechanic in the sandbox game Terraria, this Minecraft mod doesn't introduce new scary enemies but makes the existing hostile mobs much more terrifying. This mod introduces a 5% chance each night for a bloody moon to rise instead of the standard one.

When the Bloodmoon rises, hostile mobs will spawn faster and closer to the player. More mobs will also spawn, so fans will have their hands full trying to survive the night.

9) Hardcore Darkness

The darkness within Minecraft can certainly be daunting, but it isn't all that scary for veteran players. The Hardcore Darkness mod is a bit of a different story, making the minimum block and skylight settings disappear, leading to areas with no light being true pitch-black darkness.

This mod also has configurations that make the Nether and End substantially darker. Hardcore Darkness can be spooky for fans who don't like the dark, but it gets even better when paired with other horror creature mods.

8) Horror Movie Monsters

To quote the Ghostface Killer, "What's your favorite scary movie?" Depending on the answer, there's a high degree of likelihood that the Horror Movie Monsters mod will add it to Minecraft. The mod introduces dozens of killers, slashers, and ghouls from across the world of horror cinema and makes them into hostile mobs.

With this mod installed, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger can battle it out when they aren't chasing the player. The Candyman can attack unaware fans with his dreaded hook hand, and the Creature From the Black Lagoon can emerge from the waters to cause more than a few problems.

7) The Herobrine Mod

Herobrine is Minecraft's original monstrous urban legend, and rumors surrounding him have resulted in Mojang referencing his existence, with countless mods and maps dedicated to his name. The Legend of Herobrine may be one of the best mods.

The mod attempts to stick to Minecraft's vanilla gameplay but introduces Herobrine and the danger he presents as if Mojang had done so. Players should be careful, though; once Herobrine is summoned, he never goes away for good.

6) Aliens vs Predator

Although the Aliens vs. Predator series has always leaned more toward action as a franchise, there's no denying that the Xenomorph and the Yautja are terrifying alien creatures. This mod adds several variants of aliens and predators to the game as hostile mobs, but fortunately, players won't be defenseless against them.

Much like the old-school AVP shooter games, players can equip various melee and ranged weapons with their own HUD to assist in the hunt against these vicious extraterrestrials. This mod may not be for everybody, but it should be a hit among fans of sci-fi horror cinema or those who love the idea of blasting a few "bugs."

5) CreepyPastaCraft Reborn

Creepypastas began from humble beginnings on the internet, but some have taken on a life of their own and surpassed anything their authors may have expected. This mod adds over a dozen hostile mobs inspired by history's most popular Creepypastas, including Jeff the Killer, Slenderman, Smile Dog, and the Seed Eater.

This mod also introduces a handful of items to fit the Creepypasta theme and even a few advancements that unlock during encounters with these internet-bred monstrosities.

4) Sanity

While many horror mods for Minecraft concern themselves with dangers in the environment, Sanity introduces vicious horrors from the player's own psyche. By eating bad food sources and killing passive mobs, players in this mod will slowly lose sanity over time, resulting in dire consequences.

As a player's sanity lowers, they'll begin to hallucinate. The problem is that these hallucinations are fully capable of harming players in-game. Fortunately, Minecraft fans can sleep or eat quality food to help boost their sanity back above acceptable limits.

3) Scape and Run: Parasites

Where many Minecraft mods introduce zombies or otherworldly horrors, Scape and Run: Parasites introduces monsters created by a parasitic infection. The mod introduces several new mobs found in nearly any game biome, some of which can learn from their fights and evolve over time.

These parasitic Minecraft mobs also have enhanced artificial intelligence in this mod, capable of calling for backup and utilizing different tactics to overwhelm players. Fans must stay on their toes to overcome the parasitic horde as it crashes down on them.

2) The Graveyard

An immensely immersive Minecraft mod from the ground up, The Graveyard isn't just some map with a backstory or a mod that drops a few new enemies. Instead, it adds new enemies, entirely new biomes, structures to explore, and even new blocks and items to discover and utilize.

If that wasn't enough, the mod also introduces a new boss known as the Corrupted Champion, an immensely powerful lich that should give players an exceptional challenge when encountered.

1) The Midnight

The Nether and End realms in Minecraft might be a bit spooky, but The Midnight mod adds a new dimension that makes both look like a walk in the park. The mod's titular Midnight realm is a world of endless shadow illuminated only by large luminescent fungi and crystals in the environment, making it a perfect spawning ground for all-new hostile life forms.

This mod is a gorgeous labor of love by a group of committed Minecraft modders. However, the dangers present within the new dimension are enough to have players thinking twice before passing through a rift to enter the strange realm again after visiting it just once.