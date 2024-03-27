Minecraft developer confirms there is no new boss in 1.21 update

One of Mojang Studios' developers recently confirmed that the Minecraft 1.21 update will not have any boss mobs. As of this writing, there are two major boss mobs in the sandbox game: Ender Dragon and Wither. Hence, the player base has been waiting for quite some time for a new boss mob to show up. Unfortunately, they will have to wait even longer.

Here is everything to know about Mojang Studios' developer playing down speculations of a new boss mob in the 1.21 update.

No boss mobs in the Minecraft 1.21 update, according to Mojang Studios' developer

Minecraft's gameplay developer, Brandon Pearce, a.k.a kingbdogz, recently replied to a message on Discord about methods to obtain the new heavy core item.

He hinted at a new feature that will drop the heavy core as an item. However, he clarified that the new feature would not be a mob and declared that the developers were not planning for any boss mob yet. He later explained that the current method to obtain the heavy core will slightly change in the final official update.

This Discord message was then screenshotted and shared by a renowned Minecraft YouTube content creator, @ibxtoycat, on X.

While the main debate was about how heavy core's location would change, the fact that Mojang Studios was not planning on a boss mob became the topic of discussion.

Confirmed mobs for Minecraft 1.21 update

The Breeze is the main new mob coming to the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has been introducing new features as they complete and confirm them for the upcoming 1.21 update.

Back when they announced the update, they introduced the new breeze mob. This wind-inspired hostile mob will spawn in the new trial chambers structure from a new trial spawner block. This mob will zoom across an area and shoot wind charges towards players. Wind charges can knock entities away and also interact with certain blocks. Upon death, these mobs drop breeze rods that can be used to craft wind charges and the new mace weapon in Minecraft.

The Bogged is a new skeleton variant spawning in swamps (Image via Mojang Studios)

A few months after announcing the update, the developers introduced Bogged, a new skeleton variant. This mirky hostile mob will spawn in regular and mangrove swamps and will shoot poisoned arrows. Players can chop out mushrooms from their heads and kill them to obtain regular or poisoned arrows and bows.