Why is the Bogged a great addition to the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Minecraft has many interesting mobs, from the pesky poison spiders found in caves and mine shafts to the extremely annoying skeletons that keep shooting the player. But with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios is bringing another mob, which is a mix of cave spiders and the skeleton, the Bogged. While the name might sound weird, the Bogged is actually a great addition to the game for a few reasons.

Here’s why the Bogged will make playing Minecraft even better and why players should be looking forward to this pesky, annoying mix of cave spiders and skeletons.

The Bogged in Minecraft

The Bogged will make trial chambers more challenging (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Bogged mob came as somewhat of a pleasant surprise. They behave exactly like the skeleton, with the only difference being that they shoot poisonous arrows.

Just like the Stray is a variation of the skeleton that shoots arrows, slowing down players, the Bogged releases poisonous arrows. Similarly, while the Stray looks slightly different from the skeleton with its tattered clothes texture, the Bogged is also visually different from both the skeleton and the Stray.

Besides the Breeze, the Bogged is a great addition to Minecraft, as the trial chambers will now get another new mob, adding a layer of challenge for players. Getting to the Breeze should be even more difficult when players are being attacked by poisonous arrows, making the game more challenging.

The Bogged will also be found in the swamp and mangrove biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the trial chambers, the Bogged will also spawn in the swamp and the mangrove biomes. Since its introduction, the swamp and the mangrove have mostly been empty biomes with nothing interesting in them.

The Bogged’s presence in these biomes will make them more dangerous and challenging. The dense environment of the swamps and mangrove forests will pose another challenge, making them dangerous to be stuck in at night.

Moreover, the Bogged is a great addition to the game, as it makes poisonous arrows accessible to players early on. These poisonous arrows can be made by brewing lingering potions of poison, which requires plenty of items, almost impossible to acquire in early gameplay.

But with the Bogged skeleton, players can defeat them using the good ol’ shield and sword, after which most will drop poisonous arrows. Poisonous arrows are better than slowing poison and regular arrows as they do more damage.

The Bogged will come to Minecraft with the upcoming 1.21 update and should make getting the coveted vault in the trial chambers even more challenging.