Minecraft announces new mace weapon for 1.21 update

These are surely exciting times for Minecraft players as the game is getting showered with new features, mobs, and blocks. While players anticipate the arrival of the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has delighted everyone with the addition of a new weapon to the game, finally!

With the release of Snapshot 24w11a, players can finally add another weapon to their inventory apart from the sword, bow, and ax. Here’s everything one needs to know about the mace.

Minecraft has a new mace weapon

The mace is the latest weapon added to the game (Image via X/Minecraft)

After years of updates adding major new content to Minecraft such as biomes, mobs, and blocks, a fresh weapon was sorely needed. Players who wanted to try one had no option but to look for mods and add-ons. But finally, they get to see a one being officially added after years of waiting.

With the addition of the trial chambers in Minecraft, players get a new hostile mob called the Breeze. So it made sense that the developers should also add a new weapon to the game. The mace is interesting, and it works differently than, say, the sword or the ax.

Players can increase the damage done by the mace by attacking mobs or other gamers from a height. Jumping from a height and then hitting the mob with the mace at the right time will deliver a powerful blow. Not only that, but a successful mace hit will also negate any fall damage.

This makes the mace a double-edged sword. It needs to be mastered before it can be used properly, as indicated in Mojang's teaser post about the weapon.

Crafting the mace

Crafting the mace requires heavy core and breeze rods (image via Mojang Studios)

The mace can be crafted by using two items; breeze rods, which can be obtained by defeating the Breeze, and heavy core, a new block that can be found in the vault. The vault is yet another new block added to the game, along with the trial key. Combining the two will give the mace.

Just like other weapons in Minecraft, the mace will lose its durability with use. However, to repair it, players would need breeze rods and an anvil. So, they should keep looking out for trial chambers and collecting the breeze rods as much as they can.

Another interesting aspect of the new weapon is that it can be used creatively with wind charges in Minecraft. Wind charges allow players to jump at a very high distances as it propels them above. Som players can use this assisted jump and the mace in combination to deliver a heavy blow without the need for a high place to jump from.