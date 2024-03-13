"Tell us what it is": Minecraft might be teasing a new weapon, and players are eagerly awaiting more details

As players eagerly await the Minecraft 1.21 update, developer Mojang Studios has shared a teaser for something new that will be making its way to the game. While many could speculate, there was no concrete evidence of what it was. However, the game’s official X handle started their game of making the fanbase restless and shared an image with the caption:

“Don’t mind us, just trying to master using the new item.”

X user PacKstronaut, who was a victim of this temptation, commented on the post saying:

"Tell us what it is!"

While this cryptic caption and the image did not shed much light on what the new item will be, the speculation engine is running at full output. Here’s the scoop.

Minecraft has left the fanbase yearning for more after teasing a likely new weapon

Minecraft’s official X handle shared an image of a death screen showing that the player fell from a high place. Alongside the image, the caption suggested that they were trying to use a new item but failed.

This opens the floodgates of speculations, with the most common one being that a new weapon is about to come to the game, and it's high time the game gets something other than the sword and the axe.

X user and Minecraft game developer Kingbdogz retweeted the post, adding to the excitement. Their tech lead, named slicedlime on X, retweeted the official post as well.

As mentioned before, user PacKstronaut commented on the official post, while others analyzed the image in great detail to find any clue. And apparently, they found something quite interesting.

Increasing the brightness of the image shared by Mojang shows a few scattered items around the place where the player died. But out of the ordinary bunch, such as the bow and some gold block, there was a purple box that looked a lot like the Minecraft shulker box but with a completely different pattern.

Redditors also tried to decode what the new item could be, and most of the guesses were about a new weapon. Perhaps Mojang Studios is working on a new, explosive weapon? That could explain the player dying while trying to master it.

But apart from guesses, there is no way of finding out what the new item or weapon could be. All we can do is wait for the next snapshot that might be released soon, and perhaps the developers will add the new weapon there as well. With the addition of different types of Minecraft wolves with customizable wolf armor, the game is getting many new features lately.

It will be exciting to see what the new snapshot brings and how the new item will change the gameplay experience.