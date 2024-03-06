Minecraft announces eight new wolf variants for upcoming update

It’s the season of new features for Minecraft, and players cannot be more excited. Minecraft 1.21 update is bringing a lot of new and exciting features and mobs to the game. Before the update is officially released, the developer is keeping a streak of new additions to the game. Mojang Studios announced the addition of eight new variants of the wolf to the game, and it is arguably one of the best additions to Minecraft.

Players can tame the wolf and take it along with them to explore different biomes. The only thing that was missing was the lack of variety in wolves. While there are different types of cats, the wolf is always the same in every biome. But this minor update is going to change that for good.

That said, this article will cover more details about the new wolf variants coming to Minecraft.

New wolf variants in Minecraft

Wolves have variety in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the released patch notes, players will find various types of wolves in different biomes. The developer has released a well-thought-out feature instead of randomly making a few varieties.

The new texture depends on the biome the wolves spawn in. There are a total of eight different varieties of wolves, including the pale wolf, woods wolf, ashen wolf, black wolf, rusty wolf, and much more.

The changes are not limited to the appearance but also the spawn rate. For example, the pale wolf can be found in the Taiga biome with a pack size of four.

This means that players will usually find four pale wolves in a pack. But another type of wolf, the spotted wolf, found in the Savanna plateau, will have a pack size of four to eight.

The variety in texture and the pack size will make this feature much more exciting. Since players can also dye the wolf armor to customize it, the possibilities are limitless.

Different wolves spawn in different biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from these changes, players will now find the wood wolf more often than other types, as this type is the dominant type. On the other end, the snowy wolf will be the rarest type, and players will find only a single wolf.

Here are all the details about the wolves in Minecraft from the official post:

Pale Wolf - The familiar Wolf variant that now spawns in the Taiga biome, with a default pack size of four

Woods Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Forest biome. This will be the dominant Wolf variant that you will be able to find in the Overworld since the Forest biome is very common

Ashen Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Snowy Taiga biome

Black Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Pine Taiga biome in smaller packs of two to four

Chestnut Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Spruce Taiga biome in smaller packs of two to four

Rusty Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Sparse Jungle biome, in smaller packs of two to four

Spotted Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Savanna Plateau biome, in larger packs of four to eight

Striped Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves, the Wooded Badlands biome, in larger packs of four to eight

Snowy Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Grove biome. A rare type that always walks alone

Apart from the wolves, the latest hostile mob added to the game, the Bogged, is also getting a texture update.