Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w10a patch notes: New wolf variants, bug fixes, and more 

The streak of Minecraft snapshots continues as the game receives yet another test version for the 1.20.5 update. This Java Edition update is particularly exciting as it introduces a variety of wolf variants, with the specific variant encountered by players determined by the biome they are in. Developers are diligently working to achieve parity between the Java and Bedrock Editions so players can anticipate the same feature to be released very soon in the next beta drop.

This article delves into the patch notes of the Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w10a, exploring the new additions and changes planned for the Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.20.5 snapshot 24w10a: All you need to know

New features

Added variants of wolves.

Wolf variants

New wolf variants have been added.

The variant is determined by the biome they spawn in.

Pale Wolf - The familiar Wolf variant that now spawns in the Taiga biome, with a default pack size of four.

Woods Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Forest biome. This will be the dominant wolf variant that you will be able to find in the Overworld, since the Forest biome is very common.

Ashen Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Snowy Taiga biome

Black Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Pine Taiga biome, in smaller packs of 2 to 4

Chestnut Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Old Growth Spruce Taiga biome, in smaller packs of two to four.

Rusty Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Sparse Jungle biome, in smaller packs of two to four.

Spotted Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves - the Savanna Plateau biome, in larger packs of four to eight.

Striped Wolf - A variant that spawns in a new location for wolves, the Wooded Badlands biome, in larger packs of four to eight.

Snowy Wolf - A variant that spawns in the Grove biome. A rare type that always walks alone.

Adjusted spawning conditions for wolves, allowing them to spawn on Coarse Dirt and Podzol blocks.

Changes

Passive mobs spawning in the Grove biome have been adjusted to only include rabbits, foxes, and wolves. Button tooltips will no longer appear when hovering outside the containing element.

Technical changes

The Data Pack version is now 34

The Minecraft 24w10a snapshot is available for download to Java users. To access the snapshot, users can simply enable the snapshots option in the official Minecraft launcher and proceed with the download.