Wind charge in Minecraft: All you need to know

With Minecraft update 1.21 drawing closer every day, hype is at an all-time high. This makes new snapshot releases, like the recent snapshot 24w06a, significant developments for the community. The biggest addition to the game with the latest snapshot is the wind charges, the signature projectile of the upcoming Breeze mob.

Detailed below are all of the currently implemented features, uses, and information about wind charges in Minecraft.

Uses of wind charges in Minecraft

What a wind charge looks like in flight (Image via Mojang)

There are two main things that can happen when a wind charge hits a surface in Minecraft. If this surface consists of blocks that make up the world, a sudden burst of wind will appear. However, if the charge hits a player or living entity, the target will take a small amount of damage and be knocked back. A sudden wind will then appear.

However, this burst of wind is not just a sound effect. Wind charges can also be used to influence a few different blocks from a distance. For example, regular doors, trapdoors, and gates can be blown open, buttons can be pressed, levers can be flipped, candles can be put out, and bells can ring due to the strength of the gust.

Wind charges can interact with so many different types of blocks, many of which can output a signal to a redstone observer. This means there is incredible potential for wind charge use within Minecraft's many impressive redstone creations. One of the most interesting ideas is sending a redstone signal around corners through the use of timed arrows to redirect the wind charge.

Wind charges also allow players to jump and almost fly around with next to no fall damage. This is because the height gained from the charge itself is not counted. This means wind charges are going to be a useful item for parkour and exploration.

Projectile properties

Wind charges and fire charges have similar textures (Image via Mojang)

The wind charge has characteristics that make it a functional combination of ghast fireballs and blaze shots. From ghast fireballs, wind charges inherit the characteristic of being a deflectable projectile, so players can influence their direction with other projectiles or melee attacks.

The design of wind charges, both in their pixel art item form and in their 3D form, both harken back to the design of Blaze blasts. This makes sense, as the Breeze is effectively an overworld version of the Blaze, exclusive to the new Minecraft trial chambers.

While Blazes are effective threats due to their ability to deal significant damage quickly, Breezes have a different design approach. They are fast, immune to projectiles, and can knock players away, all while dealing chip damage. They are hard to hit but only deal a meager half-heart of damage with a wind charge to balance things out.

As the release date of Minecraft 1.21 draws closer and closer, players grow more and more excited about some of the new additions. The ample redstone potential of wind charges makes them one of the most hyped additions of 1.21, with redstone engineers already working on new, more efficient farm designs to complement the new item.