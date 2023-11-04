All features confirmed for Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft's evolution from an indie game to a global phenomenon has been a masterclass in game development and community engagement. With each update, the sandbox title has expanded its horizon, offering new worlds to explore and mechanics to master. The latest update, version 1.21, was unveiled with much fanfare at Minecraft Live 2023, showcasing Mojang Studios' unwavering commitment to keeping the game fresh and exciting.

While unnamed so far, this upcoming update is set to introduce a plethora of features, stirring a sense of anticipation in fans all around the world. Here are all the confirmed features in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Trial Chamber, new mobs, and more confirmed features in the Minecraft 1.21 update

During Minecraft Live, developers revealed exciting features from the upcoming 1.21 update that is scheduled to arrive in mid-2024. Among these is the Trial Chamber, a new structure filled with challenges and traps that vary each time due to procedural generation.

There is also a trial spawner that adjusts the difficulty of the spawns based on the number of players nearby. Coupled with that, a new wind-based mob called the Breeze was revealed.

There are also a lot of new decorative copper blocks, including copper bulbs, which have an interactive light level. Lastly, the mob vote winner, the Armadillo, was revealed, leading players to rejoice at the upcoming mob and the addition of wolf armor. With so much revealed, here's a comprehensive look at all of the changes.

Trial Chamber

The Trial Chamber gives players a risky but rewarding path to loot (Image via Mojang)

The Trial Chamber is a newly generated structure within the world of Minecraft. Those lucky enough to venture under the world's surface will be able to enter this procedurally-generated labyrinth in search of loot.

Every time players discover a Trial Chamber, they are guaranteed to have a brand new experience. Those who can brave the traps and dangerous mobs within will emerge with a hoard of loot. However, these are not easy to navigate and can be dangerous to the unprepared adventurer.

Trial Spawner

The Trial Spawner brings an interesting spin on the classic mob spawner (Image via Mojang)

Much like the mob spawner that players are familiar with in Minecraft, the new Trial Spawner does produce mobs. However, it does so in an interesting way: by catering the amount and difficulty of spawns to the number of players in an area.

This could be a great addition for those looking to grind some mobs for XP, loot, or even just for fun.

New blocks

Perhaps the most exciting new block is the Crafter block (Image via Mojang)

One of the most exciting aspects of Minecraft is the building and decorating of player creations. Introduced in the 1.21 preview, players were shown brand-new copper decorative blocks, including a new copper bulb. This bulb dims over time as it oxidizes, and players can use an axe to clean and brighten it up, adding another interactive component.

However, perhaps the most exciting reveal is the crafter. This block, much like the crafting table, can craft items. But the difference is that with the power of redstone, it can craft automatically. This means players can make building contraptions and automatically equip them with entire sets of gear, letting them enter combat on the fly.

New mobs

The winner of the mob vote, the Armadillo, was recently revealed (Image via Mojang)

As with any new addition to the game, players are interested in what new mobs will inhabit the world. For the 1.21 update, they were treated to the new mob winner. The vote between the crab, armadillo, and penguin was fierce, but the armadillo emerged at the top.

This means players can find this round mob in the game, harvest scute from it, and craft armor for their pet wolves. Another new mob is the Breeze, which arrives as the opposite of the Blaze mob. This new windy entity releases waves of air to push back its foes, presenting some challenging scenarios in the new Trail Chambers.

More to come as update 1.21 gets closer

The Minecraft 1.21 update promises an exciting mix of additions and improvements. From the trap-laden Trial Chambers to the wind-whirling Breeze, each feature will change the game and allow players to express their creativity.