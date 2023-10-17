What is trial spawner in Minecraft 1.21 update?

Mojang Studios recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update at their annual live event. The update will bring loads of new features to the popular sandbox title, which will be released sometime in 2024. One of these is the new trial spawner block, which has been in the game for quite some time now. However, Mojang is finally adding a new variant for them.

This article explains everything there is to know about trial spawners coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update in 2024.

Everything to know about trial spawners in Minecraft 1.21 update

What are trial spawners, and where will they be found?

Trial spawners generated in new trial chamber structures coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners are new variants of spawner blocks that generate a certain number of mobs and go into cooldown mode. Apart from spawning regular hostile mobs, it will also summon special entities like strays and new mobs like breeze. It was first introduced in Minecraft Live on October 15, 2023, and was showcased within the game.

Trial spawners are part of the trial chamber, a brand-new structure that will also feature in the Minecraft 1.21 update. This massive structure will be underground in the Overworld and made of tuff and copper blocks. Trial spawners will be located in large trial halls where players will have enough room to fight hostile mobs popping out of the block.

Features of the trial spawner block

Trial spawner enters a cooldown period after summoning several hostile mobs in the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners are quite different from regular spawner blocks. When players approach the new block inside the trial chamber, it will instantly spawn hostile mobs. However, unlike regular spawners, it will cease to spawn more mobs. Instead, it will only summon entities once before entering a cooldown state.

The pattern of trial spawners is also different. They have certain light-emitting pixels in their texture, indicating which kind of hostile mob they will summon. Hence, players can prepare themselves accordingly before even starting a fight.

Furthermore, the number of hostile enemies will depend on how many players are in its vicinity. The more players approach it, the more enemies it will spawn.

After the fight, the spawner will shoot out valuable loot, like diamonds and emeralds, as a reward for players. Finally, it will go into a cooldown state when it does not spawn any mobs.

The cooldown will eventually end, allowing players to return to it and fight again. Hence, players must try not to break the spawner block since it cannot be obtained or moved anywhere else.