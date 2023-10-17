Minecraft trial chamber guide: New blocks, Breeze mob, features, and more

Minecraft Live 2023 had plenty of information for fans of the game, and the tail end of the broadcast covered features arriving in the upcoming 1.21 update. Among the new inclusions announced by Mojang were trial chambers, in-game structures found underground. These procedurally generated locales scale their challenges based on how many players are exploring them.

Put plainly, when taking a look at what is known about trial chambers at the moment, it's hard not to think that they're an ambitious step forward for Minecraft structures. However, there's a lot more to analyze than just their layouts.

Since trial chambers are hot off their announcement, it isn't a bad time to examine them.

Confirmed features within trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21

New in-game blocks

Various new copper and tuff blocks are generated within trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

In a move that should delight plenty of Minecraft builders and decorators, it appears that trial chambers contain new variants of copper and tuff blocks. Both materials haven't exactly been considered the most popular building/decorating resources, so it's great that they've expanded in utility.

Players can expect to find the following blocks within trial chambers:

Chiseled Copper

Polished Tuff

Chiseled Tuff Bricks

Tuff Bricks

Copper Doors

Copper Grates

Copper Bulbs

Copper Trapdoors

Trial Spawner

The trial spawner block may be one of the most intriguing in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

The two most compelling blocks appear to be the copper bulb, a new light source that emanates more light as its oxidation increases, and the trial spawner, which generates hostile mobs within trial chambers. It should be noted that the trial spawner can create slimes, strays, and the new Breeze mob.

Moreover, trial spawners are capable of increasing their output based on how many Minecraft players are exploring a trial chamber. This scaling difficulty is an intriguing mechanic for an in-game block, but they aren't specifically just for spawning mobs either. When fans successfully clear out a trial room, the spawner block will provide each player with rewards.

The Breeze mob

The Breeze is a new mob found within trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

As players explore trial chambers, they're bound to encounter rooms complete with trial spawners, which can create new 1.21 mobs known as Breezes. These wind-based creatures are hostile to players and are very mobile, sporting a very high and floaty jump ability.

Additionally, the Breeze has projectile attacks that deal damage on impact while creating a wind gust AOE, which is capable of pushing targets around and interacting with buttons, trapdoors, and levers. The latter is particularly intriguing due to the fact that the Breeze can be found in trial chamber rooms complete with many redstone-compatible blocks.

The Breeze is small, nimble, and quite a trickster thanks to its windy attacks (Image via Mojang)

Moreover, since Breezes are spawned by the trial spawner block, players are likely to encounter more of them the larger their group is. Since this is the case, fans will likely get quite used to battling Breezes, at least as long as they continue to explore trial chambers thoroughly.

Procedurally generated layout

Minecraft players won't easily get accustomed to the layouts of trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

For the most part, Minecraft structures are generated in defined ways with a few variations when it comes to rooms. This way, players tend to get used to the layout of a given structure and can progress through it quite easily. However, this may not be the case with trial chambers, as they're procedurally generated, much like the game world itself.

Put plainly, with the exception of the central hallway of the chamber, these new structures can generate a highly randomized layout of accompanying rooms and hallways. This should make the replay value of visiting trial chambers quite high while keeping Minecraft players on their toes for the traps and hostile mobs that may be waiting for them.