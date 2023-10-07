7 best Minecraft texture packs for builders (2023)

One of the main aspects of Minecraft involves building things. The game offers a plethora of blocks from which players can choose to create almost anything. Many gamers don't enter survival mode at all, preferring to head into creative mode and try to build massive buildings and even entire cities. The game's sandbox nature also allows the implementation of certain modifications, such as new textures, to a player's creations.

Here are some of the best texture packs to further enhance existing and player-built structures in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

A list of great texture packs for building in Minecraft

1) Stay True

Stay True is one of the best texture packs close to vanilla Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Stay True is one of the most famous texture packs for the game, boasting millions of downloads from the CurseForge website. As the name indicates, it is essentially a visual remaster of the original vanilla textures. This texture works best for those who want to retain the vanilla look of the game while still enjoying a visual enhancement.

2) Faithful x64

Faithful is one of the best texture packs for increasing pixel density in each block facet (Image via CurseForge)

Faithful has been one of the oldest texture packs for Minecraft, created even before the game was officially released to the public. It mainly focuses on retaining vanilla textures at higher resolutions. Each face of a block usually has 16 pixels of different colors. This texture pack increases the pixel count to 64, making it much sharper while keeping the original look of the game intact.

3) Bare Bones

Bare Bones make Minecraft look like Mojang's official trailer (Image via CurseForge)

Bare Bones is the opposite of the Faithful texture pack in terms of how this pack affects the game. Unlike Faithful, which increases texture fidelity, this texture pack does not increase the pixel count on each block facet. Instead, Bare Bones reduces the color variations of each block, making them look flatter.

Lastly, it slightly increases the color saturation to give the game a more minimalist look and feel. This pack is ideal for players who want their structures to look specifically like one of Mojang's official trailers.

4) Clarity

Clarity changes textures quite drastically but does not stray too much from Minecraft's vanilla look (Image via CurseForge)

Clarity is one of the texture packs that aims to change the textures of each and every block drastically, making the in-game world look quite different. Since the new textures are 32 pixels per facet, the world also looks sharper than usual. This texture pack is favored by players who are either seeking an alternative to the original vanilla texture or are looking for medieval-looking textures.

5) New Default+

New Default adds several new variants to blocks by changing their colors (Image via CurseForge)

New Default+ is a more expansive resource pack in Minecraft since it not only adds new textures for blocks but also makes mobs look different. Players can gather different colored blocks that are essentially not present in the vanilla version. While it does keep most of the existing textures the same, it adds new ones as well.

6) Motschen's Better Leaves

Better Leaves allow leaf textures to flow out of defined block boundaries, increasing the foliage of Minecraft trees (Image via CurseForge)

Leaves in the sandbox game do not look realistic since they look like blocks with clear edges. Hence, if users want a more realistic representation of leaves for their builds, they can check out the Better Leaves resource pack by Motschen. It removes the clear edges and lets leaf textures flow out of the block's hitbox.

7) Clear Glass with Connected Textures

This texture pack removes most of the pixels from glass blocks to make them look clean in the game (Image via CurseForge)

When players place glass blocks in the vanilla version, they always have annoying pixels right in the middle of each block. Those who want smoother glass block textures for their structures can download the Clear Glass texture pack. This pack removes all the lines and additional pixels from glass blocks when they are placed adjacent to each other, lending them a more transparent look.