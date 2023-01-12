How to download Faithful texture pack for Minecraft

Created in 2010, the Faithful texture pack for Minecraft is a long-spanning project aiming to upscale the game's textures in higher resolution while maintaining the game's overall look and feel. Fast forward 13 years and Faithful still satisfies countless players with its appealing approach to high-resolution textures.

Faithful is available in both primary editions of Minecraft. Even better, the developers maintain a website for players to download the latest versions of the pack, along with older versions if desired. This bypasses the need to use modding or resource pack sites for a third-party download, allowing players to directly download the necessary files for the texture pack and start installing it.

For Minecraft players who may not know how to install this texture pack, it's not as difficult as it may seem, the steps to do so are mentioned below.

Downloading and Installing Faithful for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions

Faithful offers multiple resolutions for different hardware setups running Minecraft (Image via Faithfulpack.net)

Depending on a player's hardware configuration, certain versions of the Faithful texture pack are likely better than others. The higher the texture resolution, the more CPU/GPU power is required to run the pack smoothly. Downloading and installing the pack for both Java and Bedrock Edition is simple and should only take a few moments to accomplish with a stable internet connection.

Downloading/Installing Faithful for Minecraft: Java Edition

Head to Faithfulpack.net and select the version of the texture pack you'd like to download. To avoid performance impacts causing framerate issues in Minecraft, it may be best to begin with the 32x version of the texture pack before working your way up to 64x. Scroll down the downloads page and select the button for the version of Java Edition you'd like to run. For current players, this would mean version 1.19.3. A .zip file should begin downloading. Patiently allow it to finish, then place the .zip file in your .minecraft folder. This is found in a player's %appdata% folder in Windows and can easily be found by typing %appdata% in the search bar by your home button. If you're using macOS, open the spotlight function in the finder and enter ~/Library/Application Support/Minecraft. Inside the game's root folder, place the .zip file in the resourcepacks folder. Open Java Edition and open the options from the main menu. Then press the resource packs button. Finally, hover over Faithful's listing under the "available" menu and left-click it to install it. You should now be able to play with the Faithful pack in-game when you next load up a world or server.

Downloading/Installing Faithful for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

As before, head to Faithfulpack.net and select the texture pack version you'd like to download. Scroll down to the download menu and select the Bedrock Edition button. A .MCpack file should begin downloading, so allow the process to complete. Once the file has been completed, you won't need to move it to another location if you don't want to. Instead, you can open the file directly if you have Bedrock Edition installed. The game will open automatically and direct you to the main menu with the notification that the pack is being imported. When you receive a notification that the import has been completed, head to your settings from the main menu. Scroll down and click the global resources button. Under the "my packs" listing, click the Faithful texture pack listing, then press the activate button underneath it. Return to the main menu and allow the texture pack to load. Once completed, you can create a new world and scroll down to resource packs on the left sidebar. Then head to available resource packs on the right and press the activate button next to Faithful's texture pack, which should be listed under "owned" resource packs. You can now create your world and enjoy the new texture pack.

It's important to note that many Minecraft texture packs are named Faithful, with one in particular (Faithful.team) that has since been shut down due to an issue with texture ownership. However, Faithful texture packs are somewhat of a genre made by different developers and creators.

The textures provided by Faithfulpack.net are developed by a separate team with no connections, and the same can be said of many different Faithful resource pack creators. Regardless of where players find these texture packs, the .zip and .MCpack files can be installed the same way as detailed above for Java and Bedrock Editions.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes