How to use resource packs in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is one of those games that openly lets you install all kinds of third-party modifications to the core game and experience it in a brand-new way. Hence, the popular sandbox game has been around for so long, and the community continues to grow and flourish. One of the best types of modifications is resource packs.

These are smaller versions of mods that change the texture and outer appearance of mobs, blocks, items, and more without tinkering with the core game mechanics and graphics. Hence, they are quite safe and easy to install directly into Minecraft.

If you are new to modding, this simple tutorial article will help you install resource packs easily.

Steps to install and use Minecraft resource packs in 2022

Minecraft Java Edition

Installing resource packs in Java Edition is slightly trickier than Bedrock since you have to move some files here and there. On the flip side, there are many more resource packs available for the older version of Minecraft. Here are the simple steps to follow:

1) Download compatible resource packs

CurseForge is the best website for Java Edition

First, head over to CurseForge, which has the largest database for resource packs and other mods. Search for whichever Minecraft mod you want to install and carefully look for the compatible game version. Many resource packs will not be updated to the latest version and will not work.

Once you select your desired and compatible resource pack, download it onto your device.

2) Transfer resource pack into the game directory

Resource pack folder where all the mods are placed for Java Edition

The next step is to open the game and head to the settings tab, where the 'Resource Packs' tab will appear. In this tab, you need to click on the 'Open Resource Packs' folder. This will minimize the game and open a folder where all the resource packs should go in order to work in the game.

Take the .zip file of the resource pack and paste it into the folder. This way, the game will be able to detect the pack and make it work. Head back to the game and select the disabled packs from the left column to shift it to the right column and enable it.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Installing any resource pack is much easier in Minecraft Bedrock Edition since you don't have to move any files around. Here are simple steps to follow in order to download and install them for Bedrock Edition:

1) Download the desired resource pack

MCPEDL is the best website for Bedrock Edition

The best place to download these packs for Bedrock Edition is MCPEDL. Head to the website and search for resource packs compatible with the latest game version.

2) Open the downloaded file to import the pack

The file will automatically open the game and import the pack

Once the desired resource pack gets downloaded, you will notice how the file will turn into the game's logo. This is because the file will directly open the game and automatically import all its content. Once the process is complete, you can enjoy the modifications in the game.

