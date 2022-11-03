Full list of Minecraft mobs as of November 2022

Mojang never stops adding new mobs to Minecraft, as these AI entities are an integral part of the game that enhances the environment and players' interaction with the world. The list of these entities keeps getting longer as Mojang releases new yearly updates. The fanbase is also most keen on new mobs and their features.

With the release of The Wild Update in June 2022, Mojang added four new mobs to Minecraft. This trend continues in the game as the developers have announced two more mobs for their next 1.20 update. Mojang will persist in adding more mobs to the game, and players new to the sandbox title will strive to learn all about them.

Lists of all passive, neutral, and hostile Minecraft mobs as of November 2022

As of November 2022, a total of 77 Minecraft mobs naturally spawn in a regular world. It is important to point this out since there are several unreleased and hidden mobs that can only be summoned by commands.

Furthermore, one mob is under experimental features and will only be available in future updates. The best way to segregate all these mobs is by their nature and availability.

Passive mobs

A few passive mobs (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are peace-loving mobs that will not harm players in any way. They will try to escape the danger if they are attacked. Here is the complete list of passive mobs present in Minecraft as of November 2022:

Allay

Axolotl

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Frog

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Upcoming passive mob

Camels are upcoming passive mobs (Image via Mojang)

Camels are upcoming passive mobs that are somewhat available in the game. Java Edition players can only interact with them in the latest snapshot if they activate the 1.20 update experimental data pack while creating a new world. Whereas Bedrock Edition can have them through the beta and preview versions.

Neutral mobs

A few neutral mobs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Neutral mobs are tricky to understand since they can be passive and hostile towards players. Their hostility depends on the player's actions and behavior towards them. Of course, all these mobs will be provoked when a player attacks them, but some mobs also have additional conditions in which they become hostile.

Here is the full list of neutral mobs in Minecraft as of November 2022:

Bee

Cave Spider

Dolphin

Enderman

Goat

Iron Golem

Llama

Panda

Piglin

Polar Bear

Spider

Trader Llama

Wolf

Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs

A few hostile mobs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Minecraft is a survival-based game, most entities present are hostile towards players. As soon as they enter the detection zone, these mobs start hunting and attacking. The game is also known for some of these iconic hostile mobs that can make a player's life a living hell in the game.

Here is the complete list of hostile mobs in Minecraft as of November 2022:

Blaze

Chicken Jockey

Creeper

Drowned

Elder Guardian

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Husk

Magma Cube

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Pillager

Ravager

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Slime

Spider Jockey

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Warden

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Boss mobs

Both the boss mobs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though players will regularly fight several hostile mobs, two of them are the most powerful. Hence, they are called boss mobs since it is not easy to slay them. One of them is tied to the game's main quest line, while the player must summon the other.

Here is a small list of two boss mobs present in Minecraft as of yet:

Ender Dragon

Wither

Unused mobs

A few unused mobs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from all the active mobs, some unused hidden entities cannot spawn in a regular world. Instead, players will have to manually spawn them through commands.

Here is the complete list of these unused mobs:

Giant (Java Edition only)

Zombie Horse

The Killer Bunny

Agent (Bedrock and Education Edition only)

NPC (Bedrock and Education Edition only)

Illusioner (Java Edition only)

Elder Guardian Ghost (Bedrock Edition only)

Most of them are exclusive to one or the other edition of the game, be it Java, Bedrock, or even Education Edition.

