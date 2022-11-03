Vex vs Allay in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Minecraft’s mobs constitute a large part of the game’s appeal. It makes the game feel dynamic and ever-changing, affecting each player’s experience uniquely. The world of Minecraft can often feel desolate and lonely, especially since it stretches on for thousands of blocks, and mobs provide company and unique encounters to every player. In addition, taming mechanics in Minecraft and different mob behavior types can round up the experience into something special.

Some of the most exciting mobs in Minecraft are aerial types. Each of these mobs has unique abilities, and while some can be tamed, others are hostile. Vex and Allay are aerial mobs that might look the same but behave differently. This article dives into the differences between the two.

Vex and Allay often grace the skies of Minecraft

While both Minecraft mobs are different from each other, they share a few similarities. Both Vex and Allay have wisp-like appearances and are small in size. Their dimension gives them an advantage over other mobs, as both provide a small hitbox to any entity trying to attack them. However, that’s basically where the similarities between the two stop.

Vex

Vexes are hostile mobs that aren’t naturally spawned. Instead, they’re summoned by an evoker when it uses its summoning attack. The attack can be identified as an evoker surrounded by smoke, emitting a magical sound that many players can associate with a horn. When the attack happens, three vexes spawn near the evoker.

These little mobs are incredibly quick. They carry swords and attack mobs like villagers, wandering traders, iron golems, players, and essentially any mob that attacks the evoker or any mob that an illager attacks.

One of the unique abilities a Vex possesses is that it can fly through any block, which means there's no escaping it, especially in small areas. Situations like this are likely to arise, as there are only two areas where a Vex is summoned. The first is a woodland mansion, and the second is a village during a raid.

This ability also prevents players from hiding in village houses or rooms within a mansion. The damage dealt by a Vex is the same even when attacking without a weapon. While initiating an attack, they charge toward their target while glowing red.

Allay

The Allay is a mob added relatively recently compared to the Vex. Unlike vexes, Allays are cheerful, friendly, and passive mobs that offer a ton of help to players. Their primary ability is to collect items given to them by a player and deliver dropped versions of that item to a set location, either to the same player or a note block that plays repeatedly and is in the allay’s auditory range.

Allays spawn in two places within the Overworld. The first of these are shared with the Vex: Woodland Mansions. Allays can wander around their assigned jail cells in these large mansions. Each cell contains a minimum of one, with a maximum of three allays. They can be spotted quite clearly due to their bright blue color.

The second location that allays spawned pillager outposts. Each outpost can spawn up to three Allays inside specially designed cages made using dark oak wood. Allays can hold a single stack of items in their inventory, aside from any item they might have received from a player.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes