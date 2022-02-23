5 best texture packs for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in 2022

Minecraft is a game all about creativity and customization, and this is often seen in the many texture packs available for all the different versions of the game.

Much like Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has a huge array of downloadable texture packs for players to customize their gameplay experience. These packs range in appearance from retro pixellated styles to vanilla-inspired looks to high-fidelity photorealism.

The right texture pack for a player depends on their preference and hardware constraints, but there's nothing wrong with trying several packs until players find something they like.

As the early months of 2022 have come along, many players can look at some of the top options in texture packs.

Minecraft: Best new Bedrock texture packs for 2022

5) Soft n' Simply by MidnitePixel

Soft n' Simple blends a retro and colorful palette (Image via MidnitePixel)

Minecraft's vanilla textures do well enough when it comes to pixellated retro visuals, but Soft n' Simple cleans them up while keeping an old-school feel. Sporting a very colorful group of textures, Soft n' Simple doesn't extensively change the appearance of any in-game textures, it simply gives them a deeply-colored and well-rounded appearance.

Blocks seem a bit smoother in this texture pack, and are aesthetically pleasing for players who enjoy a more traditional feel.

4) The Ashlands

The Ashlands are great for a desolate wasteland feel (Image via Planet Minecraft user The Ashlands)

For apocalyptic survival enthusiasts, Bedrock players can look to The Ashlands. This pack is technically a resource pack, but it does include a huge overhaul of textures to fit the dry, dead, and desolate theme.

Water still looks relatively clean, but the world's foliage with this pack is clearly not in good health. Regardless of what calamity created The Ashlands, apocalyptic survival lovers will feel right at home in this barren wasteland.

3) Nostalgia RTX by Winz1234

Nostalgia RTX introduces Nvidia RTX processing to the game's standard textures (Image via Planet Minecraft user Winz1234)

Minecraft's visuals are fine for their time, and some players adore the original look and feel of the game. However, it doesn't hurt to give them a facelift where possible.

That's where Nostalgia RTX comes in, a pack currently in beta. Using heightmaps and textures from older versions of the game, Nostalgia RTX also utilizes RTX technology to add AI-informed ray tracing to blocks (if players haven't already downloaded ray tracing from Mojang's official site).

The pack also uses PBR, known as physics-based rendering, to simulate realistic light effects. Combining RTX and PBR, natural light will cast itself across blocks in a much more holistic and realistic manner.

It doesn't do much in the way of textures themselves, but Nostalgia RTX makes for a gorgeous visual experience with old-school Minecraft textures.

2) The Call of the Wild by Michelins

The Call of the Wild is an excellent improvement pack without hitting performance much (Image via Planet Minecraft user Michelins)

Although it's in beta, The Call of the Wild is a great texture pack that could be considered "Vanilla+" as it brings more breadth and style to the game's original texture designs. It doesn't simply increase texture resolutions, however, as some blocks are redesigned to have improved geometry.

For example, Chorus Trees in the End contain spikes and flowers. In a way that assists gameplay, ores also light up, making them substantially more visible even in poor light conditions.

This pack was originally utilized for Pocket Edition, but since Pocket and Bedrock Edition work off of the same codebase, converting the pack for Bedrock use is incredibly easy.

1) Radiant Pack RTX by Lioncat6

Radiant RTX makes for a very vibrant lighting experience (Image via Planet Minecraft user Lioncat6)

Players that enjoy excellent lighting should look no further in 2022 than Lioncat6's Radiant Pack RTX. Using the same RTX technology seen in other texture packs, the Radiant Pack makes several of the game's block glow with a brilliant specularity.

Portal blocks, fire, ore blocks, and even eyes of ender can stand out significantly in nearly any shader pack due to the impressive glow of the Radiant Pack. It may not be for everybody, but this pack is one of the best new additions to the massive roster of texture and resource packs in 2022.

