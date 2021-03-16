How to turn on Ray Tracing in Minecraft on Windows 10

Graphics can make or break a game. Minecraft is known for its blocky design and colorful pixels, completing the world in a beautiful way. Some players, however, wish for a little seasoning and a variety of textures, which builds community and creativity.

The Minecraft team has evaluated this and brought forth ray tracing for Windows 10 (Bedrock).

Here's how to find and download it.

Turning on Ray Tracing in Minecraft on Windows 10

Step 1: Download Ray Tracing From the Official Minecraft Website

For a player to get ray tracing, they have to first download the files. This can be done on the Minecraft Marketplace. The tracing is tailored to fit the game by the team.

Image via Minecraft

It's free to download.

The tracers are designed for the 1.16.2+ updates, so any prior version will not suffice. Players should also check their graphic drivers.

Step 2: Apply and Enjoy

With the option of installing ray tracing for free at the Minecraft Marketplace, players can go wild. Players downloading ray tracing will have to create a PBR and load it in, but it's worth the reward.

The choice of toggling the feature allows players to dive into a fancy play-through or turn off tracing for a more classic feel.

Image via Minecraft

Ray tracing also carries over into servers and realms, which is a great addition to the gameplay.

NVIDIA Application

NVIDIA requires the use of ray tracing, which allows gamers to expand on the texture they're looking for in the game. This will allow Minecraft players to get in touch with their creative side.

NVIDIA has a guide on putting together a texture pack, discussing the graphics of the game and requirements of the device along the way. This will result in a more personal design and offer more knowledge of the player's PC and software.

Overview

Image via Minecraft

Shaders and texture packs are available to players of all editions of Minecraft. It's a beautiful addition to Minecraft that really enhances the game. This is a free and gorgeous add-on that should not be passed up!