New Breeze mob in Minecraft 1.21 update: All you need to know

Minecraft Live 2023 spent a good amount of its runtime divulging details surrounding the 1.21 update, which should arrive sometime in June 2024 if Mojang sticks to its usual development timeline. Regardless, in addition to showing off the likes of the crafter block and the trial chamber structure, the developer gave players their first look at the Breeze mob, a creature capable of harnessing the wind.

Found in trial chambers, the Breeze is a nimble and playful mob, but still a hostile and dangerous one. If players want to reap the full riches of a trial chamber, they'll more than likely need to defeat one or two of its kind to do so.

Details are still light surrounding this Minecraft mob, but it doesn't hurt to recap what we know so far.

What to know about the Breeze mob as of Minecraft Live 2023's conclusion

The breeze isn't just any ordinary hostile mob (Image via Mojang)

Spawning within trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21, Breezes are capable of attacking players with wind-based attacks, and can release an AOE wind burst as well. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg for this new mob, as these tricksters also have the potential to be quite a nuisance for players aiming to defeat them.

In addition to having the ability to leap about the room they are found in, Breezes can use their attacks to manipulate the environment. This includes the potential for them to activate buttons, trapdoors, and levers, giving the Breeze the opportunity to alter the conditions within their spawn room. Given that information, players may very well have their hands full while taking on as little as one mob.

The breeze's attacks emit wind upon contact (Image via Mojang)

Much of the finer details surrounding the Breeze are still a mystery, but Mojang will likely fill the community in as the coming weeks unfold. It's highly likely that more than a few Java snapshots and Bedrock previews will debut before the 1.21 update makes its full appearance, and Minecraft fans will likely have plenty of time to experiment with this dastardly new mob.

All in all, if Minecraft players can manage to defeat the Breeze, they'll be able to break one of the trial spawners found only within trial chambers. This unique block scales based on how many players are present within the trial chamber, and dispenses hostile mobs and rewards accordingly. This likely means that as more gamers enter a chamber, they'll likely have to deal with more Breezes.

The breeze is an added layer of danger within trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Whatever the case might be, Breezes are an intriguing staple in the building mythos of the Minecraft 1.21 update. They provide a new and unique challenge to trial chambers that players haven't faced before, and there may be even more secrets on the way. Mojang has kept a lot of details hidden, but they're likely to be revealed in due time.