Minecraft Live Summary: Recap of everything revealed in October 2023 stream

Minecraft Live 2023 may have been a fairly brief presentation, but it was loaded with information surrounding Mojang's landmark franchise for the foreseeable future. Over the course of roughly one and a half hours, fans around the world tuned in to learn about new content and features that are sure to enrich the overall Minecraft experience.

New locations, mobs, and crossovers abound for fans based on what was seen in the Live 2023 broadcast. Although much of this content won't truly be available until 2024, the announcements made by Mojang generated plenty of excitement, nonetheless. For players who may have missed out on Live 2023, this article will cover its major announcements.

Major features and news announced during Minecraft Live 2023

Trial chambers, Breeze mobs, and more in the 1.21 update

Trial chambers are the latest structure coming to the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft's 1.21 update doesn't have its own name quite yet, Mojang spent a large portion of Live 2023 filling fans in on it. Viewers witnessed the announcement of a new trial chamber structure, which contains its own unique spawner blocks that change based on how many players are exploring the chamber.

Moreover, this inclusion will house Breezes, mobs capable of manipulating wind and changing the landscape of the room they're found in. New blocks for Minecraft were confirmed in the form of copper and tuff decorative blocks as well as copper bulbs (new redstone-compatible light source).

The crafter can automatically create various items and resources when activated (Image via Mojang)

Moreover, Mojang also announced a block known as the crafter, which can receive redstone signals to automatically make items and materials on its own. Surely, this item will be a huge addition to Minecraft thanks to its boundless capabilities on the automation front.

New faces in Minecraft Legends

Heroes in Legends will encounter new dynamics thanks to an influx of mobs and structures (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Legends has continued to evolve courtesy of its ever-changing Lost Legends & Myths mode. However, it appears that the base game will receive some attention now. Mojang announced that fans can return to the Overworld astride new mounts while battling new piglin invaders and siege engines. Fortunately, heroes will have the assistance of a new mob type.

During the Live 2023 presentation, Mojang confirmed the following arrivals in the strategy spin-off:

Witches attack a piglin structure in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

Frog mounts - A new rideable critter that has the highest swimming speed and jump height seen thus far.

- A new rideable critter that has the highest swimming speed and jump height seen thus far. Air Choppers - Rancid air-blowing structures used by piglins to push a player's units back and damage them.

- Rancid air-blowing structures used by piglins to push a player's units back and damage them. Clanger piglins - Cymbal-brandishing piglin units that can temporarily stun opponents by crashing their cymbals together to create an AOE soundwave.

- Cymbal-brandishing piglin units that can temporarily stun opponents by crashing their cymbals together to create an AOE soundwave. Witches - Friendly mobs that can be recruited to a player's army. These entities attack by throwing potions, and gamers can also craft their cauldrons to provide positive benefits to nearby allies.

Star Wars returns to Minecraft in a new DLC

The latest Star Wars crossover is known as Path of the Jedi (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft has seen collaborations with the Star Wars franchise in the past, it's been quite some time since players have received any official content related to that series. This appears to be changing with the arrival of Path of the Jedi, a new DLC for Bedrock Edition that will arrive on November 7, 2023.

Players will take on the role of a Jedi Padawan during the Clone Wars, customizing their character, and lightsaber. Moreover, they'll have a friendly droid to accompany them on their adventures. Fans will explore new worlds and undertake missions, all while training under the watchful eyes of Jedi masters like Mace Windu and Master Yoda.

General Grievous approaches in the Path of the Jedi DLC (Image via Mojang)

Filled with Force powers, lightsaber combat, and a sprawling series of worlds, Path of the Jedi should be a huge hit with Star Wars fans. Players will be able to find out for sure when the DLC makes its way to the Minecraft Marketplace in early November.

Planet Earth receives its third DLC

The latest educational crossover with Planet Earth will arrive in 2024 (Image via Mojang)

BBC's Planet Earth documentary series has collaborated with Mojang twice in the past, providing maps for players to explore and learn a few things about the environment. Now, Mojang has confirmed that Planet Earth III will make its way to Bedrock Edition and Education Edition in 2024 via the Minecraft Marketplace.

In this new DLC, fans will be able to meet individuals from the Planet Earth show while exploring intense new biomes and a huge abundance of wildlife. This new expansion should be as educational as it is entertaining, giving players a better understanding of the incredible biodiversity of our natural world.

Armadillo wins the 2023 Mob Vote

The armadillo will arrive in the 1.21 update after its Mob Vote victory (Image via Mojang)

After a fairly tumultuous Mob Vote that saw many players calling for a cancellation of the yearly event, the winner between armadillo, crab, and penguin was confirmed. The savanna-native armadillos will be making their way to Minecraft 1.21 after defeating their counterparts in this year's vote tally.

These new critters are capable of dropping scute, which players can use to craft armor for tamed wolves. It's possible that armadillos may very well be useful in other ways, and now that the mob has been confirmed as the yearly vote's winner, Mojang should divulge more details surrounding the creature in the near future.